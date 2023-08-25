Ragnarok: Is Laurits Gay or Bisexual? Is Laurits Trans?

Netflix’s ‘Ragnarok’ is a modern-day retelling of Norse mythology, mainly focusing on the war between Giants and Gods. Taking the mythical characters like Thor and Loki, the show gives a new spin to the story, focusing on current themes, especially environmental concerns. The protagonist of the story is Magne, who discovers that he is the incarnation of Thor. He will lead the war against the Giants, who must be defeated to bring balance back to the world.

The show also focuses on Magne’s brother, Laurits, who is revealed to be the incarnation of Loki. Like his mythical counterpart, Laurits is mischievous and unpredictable. You never know what he is going to do or which side he is going to choose, which makes him quite a dangerous figure. Another thing that sets Laurits apart is that he is unapologetically himself. If you are interested in his sexuality and gender, here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

What is Laurits’ Sexuality and Gender?

Laurits makes it pretty clear early in the show that he doesn’t adhere to gender norms. He doesn’t care for labels and denounces to be called one thing or the other. He is gender-fluid but leans more towards his male identity. He feels comfortable wearing jeans and a T-shirt but can also flawlessly don a dress. In one scene, he wears his mother’s clothes. He also likes to put on makeup and usually has his nails painted. In the show, his pronouns remain he/him, but it looks like he wouldn’t be bothered by what pronouns people use for him. He calls himself “Mommy” to Little O.

At one point, Laurits is interested in exploring the meaning of transsexuality and asks Erik whether Loki is trans. His curiosity plays into the story particularly well when he literally gives birth to a tapeworm. It isn’t like a usual pregnancy, but the tapeworm comes out of his body, grows to an unusual size inside his belly, and then birthed like a baby delivered in a normal pregnancy. While the others think this is some anomaly, he considers the tapeworm his child. The tapeworm, Little O, refers to the Midgard Serpent Loki gives birth to in Norse Mythology.

When it comes to his sexuality, it is not confirmed whether Laurits is gay, bi, or pan, but he is mostly attracted to men. In the first season, he is attracted to Fjor, while in the second and third seasons, his love interest is Jens. While other people refer to him as gay and mention his homosexuality, he never himself addresses the exact nature of his sexuality because, like his gender, he is unconcerned with labeling himself.

Considering all this, we can say that Loki is gender-fluid and falls in a wide range of the sexuality spectrum. He refrains from using labels because he is still a teenager and exploring himself, figuring out what he feels and wants. Perhaps he might assume a label someday, but he doesn’t do so in the three seasons of ‘Ragnarok.’

