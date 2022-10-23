Raising Kanan Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is a Starz crime drama series that serves as a prequel and spin-off to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same channel from 2014 to 2022. The plot revolves around a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) long before he became the dreaded drug lord we see in the original series, and his immediate family and friends. Kanan’s mother, Raquel or Raq (Patina Miller), is a brilliant, resourceful, ambitious, and vicious woman. With her brothers, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown), serving as her lieutenants, Raq gradually establishes control over the drug trade in South Jamaica, Queens. The more Kanan grows up, the more he becomes emersed in his family business as if his destiny is guiding him to his fall.

In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 10, titled ‘If Y’Dont Know, Now Y’Know,’ the war between Raq’s crew and the Italians from New Jersey takes a heavy toll. Marvin and Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) relationship improves, but neither realizes that a disaster awaits them. When Burke (Shanley Caswell) confronts Kanan, having figured out most of what happened on the night when Howard got shot, Kanan panics, shoves her to the ground, and runs away to his father. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Finale Recap

In most TV shows these days, the penultimate episodes are the most eventful, while the season finale is used to set up the following season. That is not the case with ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan.’ Its second season final episode is exemplarily brutal and violent. It begins with Marvin executing Sam, the addict he showed kindness to in the previous episode, and gave him a bus ticket out of New York, but Sam came right back and spoke to Burke.

After taking care of Cartier in the previous episode, Raq and Martin meet with Traymont and Abraham for the promised distribution deal, only to discover that they have gone over them to contact Joaquin, Raq’s own supplier. Furious, Raq threatens the two men before walking out. She later visits Joaquin and realizes that Juliana is behind the deal between her cousin and Traymont and Abraham.

Elsewhere, Jukebox confronts Corey for his part in the conversion therapy incident. She beats him pretty severely before the cops arrive and arrest her. She is later freed by Burke, who asks her if Howard is Kanan’s father. Instead of answering her question, Jukebox warns Burke that her own department is keeping an eye on her, making Burke uneasy. Jukebox later speaks to Nicole’s father, admitting that she was the one who gave Nicole drugs.

As the war becomes imminent, Sal visits Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza), the head of the New York faction of the mob. As he is about to start an open conflict in New York, Sal has come to ask permission. Stefano reveals Raq was there earlier, and Stefano says to Sal that he will tell him the same thing he told Raq. He has no intention of being part of it and instructs Sal to return to New Jersey as soon as his feud with Raq is over.

Raising Kanan Season 2 Ending: Why Does Unique Save Raq’s Life?

In the first season of ‘Raising Kanan,’ Unique and Raq were enemies. The feud ended when Raq destroyed Unique’s drug operation and orchestrated his arrest for the attempted murder of Detective Howard. In season 2, after it is revealed that he has nothing to do with the attack on Howard, Unique is released from custody. He subsequently begins working for Raq and is put in charge of the New Jersey operation because of his connections with the Italians.

At the start of this episode, Unique tells Raq that Sal is coming for her. He teases her, asking if she ever had any feelings for him. Although she shuts him down quickly, it’s evident that she has enjoyed the exchange. Raq then sends out her brothers on the hunt for the mobsters, and they even manage to kill several of them. But then, the retaliation comes. The Italians hit Raq’s home, the apartment complex that serves as her headquarters, and Lou Lou’s studio. Zisa is killed during the attack, as is Worrell, who has been fighting for the other side along with Unique.

When the Italians come for Raq, Kenya, who has come to speak to Raq about Jukebox, is killed in the crossfire. Raq kills one of the would-be killers before the other one shoots her. But when he is just about to finish the job, Unique kills him. Although he claims that he has done this because they are all from the Southside, we know that it’s not so simple with Unique. He is almost as resourceful, brilliant, ambitious, and vicious as Raq. With Raq’s business now all but annihilated. It puts him once more in a position of power in South Jamaica, especially if he has Raq as his partner. It’s a gamble, of course, the Italians might now consider him their enemy, But Unique has never shied away from taking risks to satisfy his ambitions.

Will Marvin Die?

During the attack, among the three Thomas siblings, Marvin sustains the worst injuries when he is shot in the gut. As Marvin pleads to the tenants of the complex to open their door and let him in, one door does open. It’s the man in a wheelchair from the earlier episodes. He lets Marvin in right before the Italians check the corridor, deduces that Marvin isn’t there, and move on.

It’s unlikely that a main character like Marvin will die off-screen, so it’s safe to assume that we will see him in the next season. It was perhaps the worst night in the siblings’ lives. Their business is destroyed, and they have lost all their soldiers. But for what it’s worth, the three Thomas siblings still stand, and as long as that’s the case, they can build their empire again. After all, they have done so before.

