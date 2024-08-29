Where Are Rajive Mohanlal, Terrell Lovell, and Luz Johnson Now?

When Seemona Sumasar found out that her boyfriend, Jerry Ramrattan, led a double life, she ended things with him not knowing the extent to which he could go to get back at her. The entire case of Jerry’s crimes, including rape and incriminating Seemona on the basis of false robberies, is covered in the episode titled ‘Betrayed by the Badge’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever.’ It also showcases how Rajive Mohanlal, Terrell Lovell, and Luz Johnson played vital roles in the success of Jerry’s evil plans for his ex-girlfriend.

Rajive Mohanlal, Terrell Lovell and Luz Johnson Were Hired by Jerry Ramrattan to Frame Seemona Sumasar

After Jerry Ramrattan sexually assaulted Seemona Sumasar, he begged her not to file a police complaint against him. However, when she ignored his request and got him arrested for the crime, his desire to get back at her sparked an elaborate scheme to discredit her claims of rape. Once bailed out of prison by his mother, he reached out to three acquaintances — Rajive Mohanlal, Terrell Lovell, and Luz Johnson — who helped him get Seemona behind bars. First and foremost, he contacted Rajive and asked him to dial 911 on September 15, 2009, and claim that he had been robbed by two people pretending to be police officers and describe the female assailant with features similar to Seemona. He then hired Terrell Lovell and instructed him to report a fake armed robbery in return for $20,000.

Agreeing to the scheme, he called the police in the early hours of March 2, 2010, and alleged that he had been robbed by an Indian female posing as a police officer who ordered him to get out of his car before robbing him. He also told the authorities that she was accompanied by a black male partner and had a gun in her hand. In order to complete his plan, he offered to pay Luz Johnson a few thousand dollars for reporting getting pulled over by a female posing as a police officer and revealing the license plate of Seemona’s car to the police. The plan worked to perfection as Seemona was arrested for impersonating a police officer and put in jail for several months. However, when Jerry’s ex-girlfriend, Sophia Lewis, told the authorities about the elaborate plan and the fake robberies, the truth about Jerry and his three co-conspirators was out in the open.

After releasing Seemona from prison, the investigators arrested Terrell and Luz on December 1, 2010, and questioned them separately. Both of them ended up confessing to lying about the robberies to frame the innocent woman and admitted that they were hired by Jerry. After their confession, they were arrested and pleaded guilty to perjury, before getting sentenced to six months in jail, followed by four years of probation. Moreover, the third fake witness, Rajive Mohanlal, was also arrested and charged with perjury, tampering with a witness, falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy. Unlike the other two conspirators, Rajive Mohanlal faced seven years of prison time.

Rajive Runs a Night Club in New York While Luz and Terrell Lead Private Lives

Having graduated from Richmond Hill High School, Rajive Mohanlal was interested in owning a business of his own and running things according to him. So, in January 2006, he founded a nightclub called Royalty Vybez Ent. in New York City. Almost two decades into its opening, Rajive’s business continues to thrive. Apart from operating his own club, he also works as a nightclub promoter as he constantly promotes the events to be held at his club and various other clubs on Liberty Avenue on his social media. He also gives a platform to different underground artists by hiring them to perform at Royalty Vybez Ent.

As far as Luz Johnson’s whereabouts are concerned, she was seemingly raised in Puerto Rico and graduated from Rafael Rocca High School in 1974. She used to work at a GVS Store in Brooklyn, New York. From what we can tell, at some point after her release from prison, she supposedly worked at Trans World Airlines and continued her life in New York. To the best of our knowledge, as of today, she likely resides in Kansas City, Kansas, along with her partner, Stephen Johnson. As for Terrell Lovell, it appears that he has chosen to lead a rather private life after serving his time in jail. Therefore, there doesn’t seem to be any recent updates on his personal or professional life.

Read More: Jerry Ramrattan: Where is the Rapist Now?