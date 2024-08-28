Jerry Ramrattan: Where is the Rapist Now?

The episode titled ‘Betrayed by the Badge’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ profiles the complicated rape case of Seemona Sumasar, who was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Jerry Ramrattan. However, after she got him arrested, she got arrested, too, but for a crime she did not commit. Thanks to the insightful interviews with the loved ones of Seemona and officials linked to the investigation, the viewers’ doubts about the case are clarified, but there might be a few questions about the whereabouts of the fugitive.

Jerry Ramrattan Sexually Assaulted Seemona After She Learned That He Led a Double Life

Jerry Ramrattan first met Seemona Sumasar at her newly opened restaurant, Golden Krust, and claimed to be an NYPD Detective. From then on, he became a regular customer and gradually became close friends with her as he helped her out in running different kinds of errands. Soon, they began dating, and Jerry left a good impression on every member of her family as well as her friends. As their bond grew stronger, he moved into her Queens home and began planning to take the next step. However, in August 2008, their picture-perfect relationship suffered a huge setback as Seemona learned that Jerry had been lying to her about being a cop.

Not only that, she also found out that he was married to another woman and had two kids. As her trust in him was completely broken, Seemona demanded that he move out of the house by February 20, 2009, at the latest. But when the deadline came and went, she confronted him about it on March 8, 2009. It turned into a heated argument, reportedly leading to Jerry pulling out a gun and pointing it at his own head. When she tried to escape his clutches, Jerry took her into the basement, where he sexually assaulted her and kept her captive.

Jerry Ramrattan Came Up With an Elaborate Plan and Framed Seemona

After committing the crime, Jerry was apologetic about it and requested Seemona not to report the incident. It fell on deaf ears as she called 911 and reported the incident as soon as she watched him drive away. Consequently, the police arrested Jerry for raping her, but he was released after his mother paid the bond. While the prosecution worked on building a case against him, Jerry was busy conspiring to put Seemona behind bars and make her claims against her less credible. He reached out to three individuals — Luz Johnson, Terrell Love, and Rajive Mohanlal — whom he threatened and bribed to dial 911 on different nights and claim that they were robbed at gunpoint by Seemona, who pretended to be a police officer.

As the three fake witnesses made false allegations against her, she was charged with robbery and taken into custody with her bail set at $1 million. She spent about seven months in jail until Jerry’s new girlfriend, Sophia Lewis, reached out to the authorities and told them that Seemon was not involved in any robberies. She admitted that it was all an elaborate plan of Jerry to frame her. After the three individuals also confessed that it was just a set-up for Seemon planned by Jerry, the police dropped all the charges against her and arrested him for devising a scheme and implicating his former girlfriend.

Jerry Ramrattan is Serving His Sentence at a New York Prison Facility Awaiting Parole

In November 2011, 39-year-old Jerry Ramrattan stood on trial for various charges against him, including the rape of Seemona Sumasar, after he pleaded not guilty to any of them. During the trial, the defense tried to paint Seemona as a manipulative woman who laid false accusations of rape against her ex-boyfriend after the relationship between them had turned bitter. On the other hand, the prosecution portrayed her as a single mother whose life was ruined after Jerry entered her life.

Seemona addressed her ex-lover in court, “You are pure evil, a sociopath, and you need help. Someone has to stop you and your madness. You are the kind of person that if you were let out on bail today, you would prey on another person.” Hearing both sides of the coin, the jury returned with a guilty verdict and convicted him of first-degree rape, third-degree tampering with a witness, first-degree perjury, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

A couple of months later, on January 4, 2012, the convict took the stand before his sentencing and addressed the court. He stated, “I maintain my innocence and plan on turning over motions and other paperwork about Ms. Sumasar…I’m not done. I’m not done.” Later, he was sentenced to 25 years for the rape charge plus seven years consecutive for the conspiracy charge despite maintaining his innocence. As of today, Jerry Ramrattan is incarcerated at the Eastern Correctional Facility at 30 Institution Road in Napanoch, New York, while he awaits his parole eligibility date scheduled for April 2032.

Read More: Travis Crouch: Where is the Convicted Rapist Now?