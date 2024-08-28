Seemona Sumasar: Where is the Survivor Now?

It was 2006 when Seemona Sumasar’s whole world turned upside down for reasons more than one, yet she could have never imagined it would lead to her getting involved in legal matters. After all, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever: Betrayed by the Badge,’ she was at such a point in her life that she simply wanted to remain focused on her daughter, family, as well as work. Little did she know the latter was exactly where she would first come across Jerry Ramrattan, only for his supposed career as a cop and assured charm to swoop her off her feet until it didn’t.

Seemona Sumasar Always Dreamt of Being a Businesswoman

Although born in Guyana as the eldest of three children, Seemona actually spent most of her crucial years in New York as her family had immigrated when she was just around 11 years old. She thus still vividly remembers the hard work her father put in to provide for them, which included working for a piano company and owning his own taxi service company. So, of course, she had it in her head from a relatively early age that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and be an entrepreneur, so that’s what she spent most of her life working towards.

Seemona earned a Bachelor’s from Queens University before landing a job right on Wall Street at Morgan Stanley, where she climbed the ladder so quickly that she was a financial analyst by the time 2006 rolled around. That was the same year she knew she wanted to establish her business as she had managed to save enough money by working some crazy hours despite having a daughter at home too. That’s when this 34-year-old single mother of one decided on a franchise of the Golden Krust – it opened three weeks after her father died by suicide in early March 2006.

Seemona Sumasar Once Believed Jerry Was The One

Despite never really wanting to tie the knot or settle down as she loved her independence too much, Seemona Sumasar openly concedes that her viewpoint changed once Jerry Ramrattan came into her life. He was at her restaurant and chatted her up one day, telling her he was a police officer now primarily working as a security personnel or consultant right down the road, so he’d be around often. Then, one conversation led to another and another and another, all the while he was making himself useful by helping her around with advice like camera setup angles, resulting in them soon starting to date despite Seemona’s daughter’s disinterest in him.

Everything was actually going so well for the couple that Jerry had even moved in with Seemona as she continued working her long hours – 5 am to 2 pm at Morgan Stanley before spending the next nine or so hours at her business. They even spoke of getting married one day, but things changed once the latter got a call from another woman claiming to be her boyfriend’s wife and the mother of his children in 2009. She initially didn’t believe her, but the things she was saying were all ringing true, and then this woman even expressed that Jerry was not a cop – he only often lied about being one.

Seemona Sumasar’s Decision to Break Up With Jerry Made Him Deviously Cruel

When Seemona ultimately confronted Jerry, he tried to deny all the allegations against him before conceding that he was, in fact, married but was separated, unlike what his wife had indicated. However, this was enough for the former to call it quits with him and ask him to move out, unaware it would result in his dark side coming out. Not only did he rape her in the basement of her own home on February 20, 2009, after duct-taping her mouth and begging her to take him back, but he also falsely framed her for three different robberies. Though, the latter actually stemmed from her decision to report and file charges for the rape.

According to the documentary, Jerry was to stand trial for the charge against him in August 2010, and it was in July that Seemona was arrested for three different robbery felonies. Investigators believed she had falsely impersonated a cop and robbed three victims at gunpoint from March to June 2010, especially since two of them even identified her from a photo array. She immediately knew her ex-boyfriend was framing her so as to ensure she lost all her credibility, but she wasn’t believed until another one of Jerry’s ex-girlfriends came forward with the truth. She even provided statements and cell phone records to prove no armed robberies had taken place, that it was all faked in an elaborate plot to frame her.

Seemona Sumasar Has Since Moved Forward in Life

Although Seemona spent seven months behind bars in fear she might end up spending the next 50 years there, too, owing to severe charges against her, she never lost hope, thanks to her family. She did lose the home she had grown up in and bought from her parents, her business, as well as quality time with her daughter, but she never lost hope. And in the end, with the help of her support system and caring attorneys, Jerry was the one found guilty of 11 counts, including rape and conspiracy, at the end of which he was sentenced to 33 years. Later on, Seemona also sued the New York Police, two detectives, Nassau County, and one of its detectives, only for it to be settled two years later out of court – the city settled for an undisclosed amount, whereas the county settled for $2 million.

As for Seemona’s personal standing, she is currently living the best possible life beside her loved ones while serving as a flight attendant – she has long left the world of financial advising and restaurants behind. She is actually a proud flight attendant for Frontier, a position she has held since 2014 and continues to maintain to this day. She has even made some lifelong friends through this endeavor, like fellow flight attendant Ciaran Patrick, and explored some of the most beautiful places across the globe. From what we can tell, her daughter is still the most important person in her life, but she prefers not to thrust her into the limelight for privacy reasons. Overall, she seems to be happy that she doesn’t have to look over her shoulder or worry about legal troubles anymore.

