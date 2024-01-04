Ramón “Moncho” Sabella: Andes Plane Crash Survivor is Now a Public Speaker

Through Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow,’ AKA ‘La Sociedad de la Nieve,’ the viewers get to see a touching on-screen depiction of the tragedy that saw a plane crash into the Andes in 1972. In the aftermath of the same, the survivors did what they could to find a way home. The task was not easy, and not everybody was successful in this endeavor. Those who live to tell the tale have become a role model for people across the world. Consider Ramón “Moncho” Sabella, who had never fathomed that a fun trip would change his life forever. Now, the world wants to know what he has been up to these days.

Who is Ramón “Moncho” Sabella?

A resident of Montevideo, Uruguay, Moncho Sabella was born on February 17, 1951. Unlike many of his fellow passengers, he was actually not affiliated with the Old Christians Club rugby union team of Stella Maris College. Instead, he had joined the trip on the insistence of his friends Roberto “Bobby” François and Carlos “Carlitos” Páez Rodríguez. On October 12, 1972, Moncho boarded Flight 571 along with the rest of the 40 passengers and five crew members.

However, on October 13, 1972, the plane crashed in the Andes, leaving the survivors stranded in the snowcapped mountains. While unfamiliar with many of the survivors, Moncho found solace in the company of his friend Rafael Echavarren, who was also one of the passengers. Unfortunately, the latter died on November 18, 1972, owing to infected wounds, which undoubtedly pained Moncho very much. However, he stayed strong and put his trust in the bonds of brotherhood that all the survivors had formed.

Thankfully, the arduous journey undertaken by Nando Parrado and Roberto Canessa bore fruit, and they were able to ensure that the remaining survivors were rescued from the mountains. Moncho himself was evacuated on December 23, 1972, and was physically quite weak, even when compared to some of the other survivors. He emerged from the tragedy as a man who had lost much and yet learned just as much.

Where is Ramón “Moncho” Sabella Now?

Moncho Sabella opted to live a life away from the limelight for several years following his rescue from the Andes. While he seemingly remains close with his fellow survivors, he initially chose not to talk about his own experiences. However, upon realizing just how his stories can help motivate others, he stepped into the role of a Public Speaker, who is now known for his moving speeches. In fact, he even talked with the survivors of the 2010 Copiapó mining accident, knowing intimately just how harrowing such an experience can be.

On a more personal note, Moncho has spent several years in Asunción, Paraguay. He entered the world of business, likely his family’s family fruit exporting venture, and seems to have made quite a name for himself. No matter the distance or time, it seems like Moncho’s bond with those he had initially considered strangers has now become something that he and his fellow survivors will cherish for the rest of his life. He himself battled initially with the ethicality of speaking publically considering those who were lost in the tragedy but has since changed his stance.

