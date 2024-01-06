Ramona Marston: Ervil LeBaron’s Step Daughter Now Leads a Very Quiet Life

With Hulu’s ‘Daughters of the Cult’ living up to its title in nearly every way conceivable, we get a documentary that can only be described as equal parts bewildering, intriguing, and shocking. That’s because it delves deep into the tale of a polygamous cult leader by the name of Ervil LeBaron through the eyes of none other than those to have lived through his monstrosities firsthand. It thus comes as no surprise there’s a mention of his stepdaughter Ramona Marston as well — so now, if you wish to learn more about her background, experiences, as well as current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Ramona Marston?

It was back when Ramona was three that her parents were converted to the Mexico-based Mormon fundamentalist Church of the Firstborn of the Fullness of Time, just for things to soon turn upside down. At the time, this sect was helmed by Ervil’s elder brother Joel as the One Mighty and Strong, but it soon crumbled apart and the Chynoweths decided to follow Ervil’s teachings as Prophet. Little did they know he’d soon begin taking advantage of his position, starting with taking several wives while they were just teens, with Ramona being given to child marriage.

According to Ramona own account, Ervil had actually begun pursuing her while she was merely 12, and while she initially declined his proposals, he soon scared her into acceptance. He essentially told her she would go to hell if she did not accept, and since she truly believed Ervil to be the true Prophet who would bring in the Kingdom of god, she agreed. Ramona hence became his 13th wife out of 14, following which she even welcomed two beautiful children into this world with him: Erin LeBaron and Joihn Ryan LeBaron.

Then came Ervil’s decision to slay homeopath and chiropractic doctor Rulon Clark Allred, leader of the competition Apostolic United Brethren sect, as a blood atonement for prosperity. Under this blood atonement doctrine, he justified the homicide by asserting the fellow competitive leader was a dangerous enemy of his church, and therefore, a dangerous enemy of God himself. He hence chose 19-year-old Ramona alongside his daughter Ramona Marston to carry out the homicide, believing their innate beauty would the authorities and witnesses alike question everything.

In the end, though, it was just Ramona who pulled the trigger – Ramona had frozen, only to say they didn’t made sure if he was dead once they returned to their vehicle. They subsequently barged right in, and Ramona put a bullet straight through his head — it had already been established to them that they were to kill via military standards — two shots to the chest and one to the head to finish the job, and that final shot is seemingly precisely what Ramona did upon returning. But alas, because of disguises, she wasn’t even identified as a shooting until around two years later, in early 1979.

Where is Ramona Marston Now?

Ramona was actually tried for Rulon’s murder of Allred in March 1979 in a Utah court, only to be acquitted based on lies as well as outside intimidation following two weeks of testimony and mere hours of deliberations. No one could positively identify her owing to the disguise; she gained sympathy by being pregnant, there was doubt if she was forced/manipulated to act on Ervil’s behalf, and then there were a few eerie incidents like stalking happened to jurors. Yet she didn’t change her mind about polygamy until Ervil’s arrest. Since then, it appears as if she has left Polygamy for good and now leads a rather quiet life well away from the limelight, so we unfortunately don’t know much about her current standing.

