What Happened to Davis? Did Eoin Macken Leave Ransom County?

‘Ransom Canyon’ is a Neo-Western romance series set in the titular Texan town, which remains ripe with interpersonal feuds and rivalries among ranching families. One of these ranches, Bar W, belongs to Davis Collins, who is stuck in an intergenerational conflict with the show’s protagonist, Staten Kirkland. While the latter’s ranching strategies are founded on his love for the town and the land, his fellow ranch-owner is all about amassing profit through any means necessary. Naturally, this creates a lot of friction between the two, especially when he attempts to sabotage Staten’s control over the Double K. However, the two cowboys have another rivalry to tend to, one that pits them in a love triangle with Quinn. At the end of season 1, Davis has lost certain battles and won others. Therefore, his startling absence from season 2 is bound to turn some heads. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Davis Sold Bar W And Moved to Austin After Season 1

Season 2 of ‘Ransom Canyon’ takes place following a six-month time jump after the finale of season 1. Quinn’s return to the town, after a contract with the New York Philharmonics, sets the sophomore season into motion. When she last left the town, she had ended her relationship with Davis and left her budding romance with Staten high and dry. Since then, the latter has tried to move on with his life by entertaining a perpetual array of one-night stands and other such dalliances. On the other hand, Davis seems to have moved on in more tangible and prominent ways. For one, the rancher has decided to give his relationship with his ex-wife, Paula Jo, another chance.

The fact that Davis is willing to work on his failed marriage again seems to prove that he is serious about putting his past with Quinn behind him. Furthermore, his departure from the town entirely speaks of a greater desire to close that chapter of his life. After the Austin Water and Power pipeline project, the money inevitably dried up in the Ransom Canyon ranch scene. As a result, most of the ranch owners in the town decided to sell their land and move away. Davis, ever the opportunist and capitalist, was a part of this crowd. Consequently, the Bar W ranch no longer belongs to the generational Collins family. As for the heir, he seems to have moved away to Austin, Texas, looking for new opportunities. Thus, it seems like, at least for now, Davis’ story in ‘Ransom Canyon’ has come to a close.

Eoin Macken Left Ransom Canyon Partly Due to His Character’s Narrative Conflict

In season 1, Davis Collins is introduced as a prominent character cast in an antagonistic role. He constantly has his hands in some sordid plot or another. Furthermore, he is caught up in a tense love triangle with Staten Kirkland, as both ranch owners vie for the attention of Quinn O’Grady. Therefore, initially, it seems like he would prove to be a significant and consistent part of the show. Nonetheless, the creators realized that the character was juggling too many faces, which led to poor viewer reception after the release of the first season. In a conversation with TV Line, showrunner April Blair spoke about the same.

Blaire shared, “Eoin Macken is an incredible actor, but he had a lot to shoulder in Season 1. He was playing the antagonist who was doing all this shady stuff, but then he was also the love interest. By the end of the season, once we’d put it all together, what I realized is that no one was rooting for Quinn to be with Davis. It was more of a no, don’t go there’ kind of thing.” Consequently, it made sense to write the character out of the show and fill in the space he left in the series with new plotlines and new faces. Notably, Ben Robson’s Oliver steps in as Quinn’s new love interest in season 2, keeping the love triangle conflict alive between her and Staten. Therefore, for now, it seems Macken has parted ways with the production. Fans of the actor can continue following his career by watching him in exciting upcoming projects, ‘Just Play Dead,’ ‘Vivien & The Florist,’ ‘Crave,’ and an adaptation of Chloe Walsh’s novel ‘Boys of Tommen,’ in which he will be playing the role of Teddy.

Read More: Ransom Canyon Season 2 Ending Explained: Do Staten and Quinn End Up Together?