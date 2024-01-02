Ray Trapani’s Family Unwaveringly Supports Him Even Now

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s Bryan Storkel-directed ‘Bitconned’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, captivating, engaging, and haunting. That’s because it delves into the tale of an unmatched cryptocurrency scam established by none other than admitted career criminal Raymond “Ray” Trapani along with two of his acquaintances. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the former’s blood family — with a particular focus on their background as well as his actions’ impact on them — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Ray Trapani’s Family?

It was reportedly back in the early 1990s when Ray was born to Kerri Ann Hagner as one of her three boys, just to then be raised in a single-income household in her hometown of Atlantic Beach. The truth is these New Yorkers did have emotional plus financial backing from her parents, Patsy Boyle and William “Bill” Hagner, but the scar of a biological father not being present was there. “My mom was a single mom of three boys,” Ray candidly conceded in the original. “I wish my dad was around. He just was not. He was a complete f**king loser, and you know, that’s that.”

Coming to how Ray was growing up, Kerri stated, “He’s been saying he’s gonna be rich since he could talk. Probably comes from my father. My dad was a very good man, and he always took care of our family… I don’t know if he saw suitcases of cash like I did [yet it did drive him to a life of criminality for stability].” Though according to Patsy in the production, Bill wasn’t mafioso or a conman in any way, shape, or form; he’d merely managed to earn enough money to sustain them by serving in the elevator industry. However, as Ray’s sole father figure, he would’ve done anything for him.

In fact, he did — when Ray needed capital to establish a luxury car rental business in Miami, Florida, alongside two of his fellow school graduates, Bill took out a quarter million dollar loan against his house. This was followed by a few other family members doing something similar to aid his dreams, that is, until he realized they were all in deep water and turned to launch crypto bank Centra Tech for returns. Nevertheless, his as well as his co-founders’ drug habits, debauchery, and luxurious lifestyles were such they simply couldn’t hold things down — plus their whole company was a scam.

Ray was thus arrested on several counts of securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on April 20, 2018, a mere month after Bill’s unfortunate demise from cancer on March 22. As per reports, the latter held the position of CEO at Centra Tech by this point, but the reality is he wasn’t involved in the firm’s operations in any manner — he’d merely allowed his grandson to use his identity to make it appear as if their executive board had at least someone with life and entrepreneurial experience. Regardless, Ray’s family unwaveringly supports him.

Where is Ray Trapani’s Family Now?

We actually mention the fact Ray’s loved ones have always stood by him because not only were they present at each stage of his court proceedings, but Kerri also elucidated it in the documentary. Upon being asked how her son could afford to buy a house just months following his sentencing, she asserted, “I wish there was [some cryptocurrency he’d hidden somewhere] because I would cash it all out and I would move somewhere away from this crazy country… I said it from the beginning, if you make him look like a scumbag, I’m really gonna be possed. Because I – -I swear to God, you’ll be in big trouble.”

As for the Hagner-Trapani family’s present standing, it appears as if they are trying to move on from the past to the best of their abilities these days while maintaining a close personal connection. In fact, from what we can tell, Patsy, Kerri, plus one of Ray’s brothers Nicholas are still based in New York, whereas his other brother Frank resides in San Diego, California — he himself splits his time between his home state and Florida. Moreover, we should mention the latter is a dog dad currently serving as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Family Health Centers, while the former is a happily married father of two working as a Real Estate Salesperson at Citi Habitats.

