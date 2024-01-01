Sam “Sorbee” Sharma’s Net Worth: How Rich is Centra’s Ex-President?

It was back on April 1, 2018, when the entire world for Sam “Sorbee” Sharma (born Sohrab) turned upside down as he was arrested by the FBI on several charges of financial/securities fraud. After all, as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Bitconned,’ he was the leading figure to have exploited the freewheeling cryptocurrency market to steal millions from innocent investors back then. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about his earnings, income, as well as overall net worth as of writing — despite him serving eight years in federal prison — we’ve got the details for you.

How Did Sam “Sorbee” Sharma Earn His Money?

According to the aforementioned Bryan Storkel-directed production, Sorbee was just a young boy when he genuinely developed a taste for the ghetto style, driving him to a life of criminality. The truth is he was considered a bit of a nerd in high school owing to his looks, knowledge, and intellect, but he was apparently also known for being a scammer — he loved ripping people off. It thus comes as no surprise his former classmate Bert Feldman didn’t hesitate to contact him for brainpower while planning to open a luxury car rental business alongside fellow graduate Ray Trapani.

Miami Exotics was hence co-founded by this trio in 2014, only for Sam to reportedly be the man running things behind the scenes as the other two charmed their affluent clientele face to face. However, their combined rampant spending in the form of debauchery as well as luxurious vacations led the business belly up with them deep in debt, that is, until Sam came up with Centra Tech. He essentially marketed this venture idea as an exciting new technology that would bridge the gap between digital crypto money and real-life payments, yet the truth is he had no such service.

Nevertheless, Sam launched Centra Tech alongside Ray Trapani and his sister’s boyfriend Robert Farkas in 2017, immediately resulting in them gaining traction thanks to their promise of a crypto debit card. They actually raised over $32 million on paper in a year, yet the documentary implies this number could really be in the hundreds of millions due to their ISO, meaning this President/CTO made a lot too. After all, he not just held these executive positions in name but was genuinely intimately involved in all aspects of the firm’s operations, including its website, strategy, marketing, plus development.

It’s actually imperative to note that once the money started rolling in, Sam seemingly tried to turn this scam company into a legitimate corporation through proper research and coding, yet to no avail. Therefore, despite the fact he’d stepped down in an official capacity to “support the continued growth of” Centra on October 31, 2017, he was arrested on numerous fraud charges on April 1, 2018. As per records, he was considered the mastermind behind this entire scheme from the get-go, and he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit securities fraud, wire fraud, as well as mail fraud in the end.

Sam “Sorbee” Sharma’s Net Worth

On March 4, 2021, Aventura, Florida, resident Sam was sentenced to eight years behind bars in connection with his criminally leading role at Centra Tech, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $20,000 and forfeit another $36,088,960 to compensate for his victims’ losses, but records suggest none of the latter have received assistance in any manner as of writing. So, with his reputation plus the possibility he still has some of the money he acquired stashed away somewhere, even following the court proceedings, we estimate Sam’s net worth to be close to $8-10 million.

