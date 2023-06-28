Raye Hollitt AKA Zap: Where is the American Gladiator Now?

‘American Gladiators‘ was a well-loved competitive reality show that brought together amateur athletes and pitted them against each other in challenges designed to test their endurance, mettle, and strength. Besides, these contestants also went face-to-face against the show’s own Gladiators in a fight for glory. Interestingly, Netflix’s ‘Muscles and Mayhem’ offers us an unprecedented sneak peek into the idea behind ‘American Gladiators,’ and how it became so popular in such a short period of time. The Netflix show also introduces us to several interesting personalities, including Raye Hollitt, one of the original cast members of ‘American Gladiators.’ Well, let’s take a look at the details and find out where Raye Hollitt is at present, shall we?

Who Is Raye Hollitt?

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Raye Hollitt attended the Lake-Lehman High School before pursuing a course on Business at the University of Phoenix. Subsequently, she entered the professional field as a paralegal and worked in that position for seven years until her passion pushed her toward a career in bodybuilding and entertainment. Although Raye was propelled into the spotlight after appearing on season 1 of ‘American Gladiators’ in 1989, she had already been participating in several bodybuilding contests, including the NPC Extravaganza, where she ranked 2nd in the heavyweight category in 1987.

On top of it, she dipped her toe into the entertainment industry and appeared as a contestant on the game show ‘Card Sharks’ while also associating herself with movies like ‘Penitentiary III’ and ‘Skin Deep.’ While ‘American Gladiator’ pushed Raye into prominence, she became well-known through her stage name, Zap. However, she did take a hiatus from the second season between 1990 to 1991, as she was on maternity leave around that time. On top of it, Raye’s popularity as a bodybuilder helped her shine in the industry and appear on several magazine covers, including Musclemag International, Muscle Training Illustrated, Muscular Development, and Women’s Physique World. At the same time, she even appeared in several movies and TV shows, including a 1992 episode of ‘Baywatch,’ the 1994 movie ‘Cyborg 3: The Recycler,’ the 1995 legal drama show ‘JAG,’ and the 2001 movie ‘Manhunt.’ Incidentally, the last production Raye associated herself with was the 2007 movie ‘Revamped.’

Where Is Raye Hollitt Now?

Readers will be interested to know that Raye was initially married to fellow bodybuilder Ted Prior, and the two even welcomed their child, Teddi Rae Prior, in 1991. However, Ted and Raye’s relationship soon deteriorated, and the two decided to part ways in 1992. On the other hand, following Raye’s retirement from bodybuilding in 1992, she took on several professions, including that of a Personal Trainer, Snowboard Instructor, and Massage Therapist. Moreover, she worked as a producer with Marina del Rey-based Radiant Productions, Inc. in 2003 and started her own talent management agency in 2012.

We are happy to report that Raye is currently in a happy marriage with Kenn Olson, and the two have built up a wonderful life in California’s Tahoe City. Moreover, the former bodybuilder also shares an excellent bond with her daughter, Teddi, and from the looks of it, Raye has always been quite eager to embrace her motherly duties. While the ‘American Gladiators’ star’s social media profile states that she still works as a Personal Trainer and Massage Therapist, Faye also holds snowboard training sessions in different parts of the country.

On top of it, she also has a service that allows subscribers to train virtually with the entertainment star. Interestingly, most of Raye’s social media posts show her going through her workout routine or spending valuable time with her loved ones, and we wish her the very best for the years to come.

