Reacher Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: What Happened to Dominique?

The third season of Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ sends the eponymous hero on a quest for revenge. When an enemy from the past resurfaces, Reacher is forced to put himself in a situation where things just seem to get worse. His paths cross with the DEA, where Agent Duffy convinces him to go undercover in the house of Zachary Beck to expose his operation and, more importantly, find out who he is working for. In its fourth episode, the story goes into a series of flashbacks, where the truth about Reacher’s desire for revenge is revealed. SPOILERS AHEAD

Reacher Found a Kindred Spirit in Dominique

Having known Jack Reacher for two and a half seasons, we know he doesn’t make friends with anybody. It takes him time to warm up to people, if at all, and it’s a rarity for him to hold someone in high regard. Dominique Kohl was one of those few people in the world. Her paths crossed with his when he was in the Military Police and was yet to bring together the team of Special Investigators. He was so used to working alone that he didn’t even have another chair in his office, but that changed when he met Dominique, who didn’t just win his respect but also became a close friend with whom he could connect. She was assigned to work under him and assist him in catching the culprits behind a series of information leaks. Someone within the unit had been involved in selling state secrets.

By the time the case landed on Reacher’s desk, a suspect had already been identified. It was a low-level officer in the military, and from his background and profile, it was clear that he was working for someone else. Reacher and Dominique followed him to his drop point, but they failed to find the person who was supposed to pick up the documents. So, they arrested the officer, who eventually broke down. The officer revealed that he was being coerced into betraying his country. He named Xavier Quinn, a man working in military intelligence, as the one behind everything. He paints Quinn as a psychopath who is ready to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. It is he who abducted the officer’s daughter, and in exchange for the safety of his family, the officer was forced to do his bidding. With his testimony, the foundation of a case against Quinn is laid, but there is still a long way to go.

With Dominique’s quick thinking and hard work, the case against Xavier Quinn is built such that the only thing that remains to be done is to arrest him. The army officer leads them to a man who is in league with Quinn, buying secrets from him. Pvt. Tony Frasconi joined them in their investigation, and it didn’t take much time for Reacher to realize that Frasconi had a soft spot for Dominique. While he didn’t scare him away from the girl, he did warn him that such feelings can create hindrance in one’s job, and in their case, it could lead to devastating consequences. At the same time, he also advises him to bring her flowers, other than roses, because that’s what every man usually does. Little does he know that his first warning will manifest soon enough.

Reacher Got His Revenge on Quinn, Or So He Thought

With a pile of evidence against Quinn, Reacher sends Dominique and Frasconi to arrest him. He doesn’t partake in this part of the investigation because he believes that his presence would take away from Dominique’s moment in the sun, and her name would go down in the file as a mere assistant. Had he known how it would all turn out, Reacher would probably have opted to keep her as far away from Quinn as possible. But that’s in hindsight. At the moment, Dominique and Frasconi are sent, and when they don’t revert within the expected time frame, Reacher gets worried about them. He suspects that something has gone wrong, and his suspicions are confirmed when he gets a text from Dominique where she calls him “sir.”

On the day they met, he told her to call him nothing but Reacher, and she didn’t have to be told twice. This leads Reacher and the rest of the unit to find Quinn’s place, but they find a dead Frasconi there. Reacher surmises that the young private took a bullet in his back because he turned it towards his enemy while trying to save Dominique, who is nowhere to be seen. It is clear that she has been abducted, and Reacher figures that she will be tortured until she gives up the name of her commanding officer. When that happens, Quinn will have the officer killed and bury all the evidence against him so he can continue to operate in peace. But Reacher also knows that Dominique would never give him up, which means that a clock is ticking on her life, and when Quinn runs out of patience, he will kill her. And that’s exactly what happens.

By the time Reacher finds Quinn’s hiding spot, Dominique has already been killed. Seeing her dead breaks Reacher’s heart, but it also makes him thirsty for blood. Luckily, Reacher finds Quinn still at his hideout, where he is found stashing his stuff, clearly trying to make a run for it. When Reacher holds him at gunpoint, he tries to cut a deal, even blaming Dominique for the whole thing at one point, claiming she was in on it with him. At the end of the day, none of his words matter to Reacher, who takes him to the edge of a cliff, where he shoots Quinn in the head and lets his body fall into the river. When the cops arrive, he tells them he doesn’t know what happened to Quinn. He believes he has avenged Dominique but discovers he was wrong years later.

Duffy and Villanueva Land Themselves in a Bind

At the end of the third episode, Reacher finds a way to become Zachary Beck’s number two. This position allows him to be close enough to find and catch his boss, who he discovers is none other than Quinn, now going by Julius McCabe. This discovery happens when Reacher meets Duffy and Villanueva to update them about his situation. She shows him a picture of the man she believes to be McCabe, which is when Reacher confirms that this is the man he has been looking for. It prompts Duffy to get the whole story out of Reacher, which is when he finally talks about Dominique and what happened to her.

Now that they know Quinn, aka McCabe, is in charge, they have to find a way to get close to him. But for the night, Reacher goes back to Beck’s house and has a nice sleep. He wakes up the next morning to get fresh clothes from one of Beck’s maids (who seems a bit sus). He catches young Richard trying to box with a punching bag and lose and gives him some lessons on how to fight, or at least have a chance in the fight. He is called away by Zachary, who tells him that someone stole Angel’s laptop, which had a tracker on it. Through it, the location and whoever has it in one of Beck’s facilities have been tracked. Three men have already been sent to find and kill those people, and Reacher has to join them to make sure that everything goes smoothly.

When Reacher leaves, Zachary believes that the job will be done. However, Reacher hurries to the location because the people he has been sent to kill are Agents Duffy and Villanueva. Duffy took Angel’s laptop the night she helped Reacher bury his body, as well as that of three other men. She thought she could use it to find all of Beck’s facilities and search them for her missing CI. However, she and Villanueva are trapped inside a facility with three bloodthirsty men waiting for them while Reacher tries to warn them.

