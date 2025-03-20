Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: LA Story

The third season of Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ reaches its penultimate mark by increasing the conflict and setting the stage for the confrontation in the final episode. Following the events of the previous episode, where Reacher has his cover blown as Quinn seems to get closer to finding out who he really is, this episode has Reacher and Duffy doing whatever they can to get justice. The only problem is that both of their perspectives on justice vary considerably, which causes friction between them. By the end, however, it becomes clear that nothing else matters but putting a stop to Quinn and his violent crimes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Reacher Gets an Inside Man in Quinn’s Operation

At the end of the last episode, Reacher tells Duffy that they have an inside man, but he doesn’t know it yet. In this episode, he decides to make the said inside man aware of his position, but for that, he and Duffy need to go to LA. The first stop on the way is Boston, where they meet with Teresa’s grandmother. This makes Reacher realize just how important the missing CI is for Duffy, which is also when he makes it a point to find her before he kills Quinn. Later, he expresses this sentiment with her while praising her for her concern and dedication to finding Teresa and bringing her to safety. Following this, he and Duffy have sex, which she had mentioned was out of bounds in a previous episode.

Unbeknownst to both of them, Teresa is being held by Quinn, who has been drugging her and can’t wait to hand her over to his clients. In LA, Reacher and Duffy find Darien Prado, the money launderer who works for Beck. They trick Darien so that he has no option but to help them. They get him to set up a meeting with Beck, the point of which is to keep it out of Quinn’s eye, allowing Reacher to make contact with Beck and convince him to work with him and the DEA. When the call is made, the cops are let into Darien’s business, and the look on his face suggests that he is done for.

Meanwhile, Neagley tracks down Costopoulos and discovers that Quinn had operated in the city by overtaking some other family’s operation. When he was done exploring them for his gain, he killed all of them, including women and children. What’s worse is that he will most certainly do the same thing to the Becks now. Later, Reacher sends Neagley to meet with Beck under the guise of being Damien’s delegate. After giving her a quick introduction, Neagley tells Beck all about Quinn, his plan of killing him and Richard, and how Reacher is the only one who can save them now. However, to get help, he must also give help, which means he will have to take a little risk and spy on Quinn. Particularly, he has to find out when and where the arms deal is going to take place.

Quinn Makes a Smart and Not Entirely Unexpected Move

By the time Zachary Beck meets with Neagley, he has already had his ear cut off and has been forced to watch his son play Russian Roulette in front of him. So far, he only has two choices. Either, he lets things be, allows the deal to take place smoothly, and is killed by Quinn. Or, he can help the Feds and have Quinn arrested while facing prison time himself as well. The difference is that in the second scenario, his son would survive, and now, this is all that matters to him. He makes as much clear to Neagley, who assures him that Reacher will make sure Richard is safe. If Beck needed any more encouragement to rat out Quinn, he gets it from his own son, when Richard gifts him the pistol he used to have when he was a child.

Soon after, Beck seeks out Quinn and asks him for the details of the deal. He is given a time and place, and at the same time, Quinn tells him to make sure Richard stays in the house. Knowing what was about to go down, Beck had hoped to send his son away from all the action. So, while the cops arrested him and Quinn, Richard would be safe and sound watching a movie, blissfully unaware of everything. However, Quinn tells him to keep Richard home at all costs. It must also be noted that on the same night, there is a party at the house to celebrate Beck’s birthday. He forwards this information to Reacher, who brings Neagley into the picture, believing that he, she, Duffy, and Villanueva are the only ones on the case. But then, he is told that Duffy has decided to bring ATF into the mix, which means that Reacher will not be allowed to kill Quinn, which is what he wanted all along.

Despite Reacher’s anger, Duffy involves ATF, but apart from giving them the support, they also make it clear that Duffy and Villanueva’s decision to keep the death of an ATF CI from them will have repercussions for their career. In any case, that is for the future. In the present, everyone prepares to attack Quinn and his team at the rendezvous point. As the ATF team moves in, Reacher also prepares himself with a sniper rifle. This angers Duffy, who knows that if Reacher kills Quinn during the ATF’s operation, he will forever be hounded by the Feds. However, there is no way for her to stop him. As a car drives in, Reacher calls Neagley to let her know about his plan and warns her to delete everything that may connect her to him.

However, before they can discuss the issue further, Neagley points out that she is still following the buyers while Reacher claims they are already at the site. This leads Reacher to realize that Quinn lied to Beck about the deal’s location, as it is actually taking place at Beck’s house, which is also where Richard is currently. This means that Quinn had set them up from the beginning, and they need to get to Beck’s house in time before the deal is done, Quinn is in the wind again, and both Teresa and Richard are lost forever.

Read More: Reacher Season 3: Is It a True Story? Are Zachary and Richard Beck Based on Real People?