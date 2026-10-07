Do Rebecca and Matthijs Get Married in Ted Lasso?

The fourth season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’ turns the attention towards the struggles and successes of AFC Richmond’s women’s football team. While Ted is brought back to coach them, it is Rebecca who keeps the shift afloat, ensuring everything runs smoothly behind the scenes so the team can not only exist but also flourish. In between, her personal life also undergoes significant developments, especially in the context of her relationship with Matthijs. The ups and downs in their romance keep her on her toes, but they also give her a sense of surety that leads her to make a huge decision at the end. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rebecca’s Past Experiences Keep Her From Moving Forward

When Rebecca was introduced at the beginning of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 1, she was fresh off a divorce that had left her feeling empty. She was full of rage and a desire for revenge, which is why she brought Ted on board, not realizing it would eventually work in her favor and change her life for the better. If she hadn’t taken that risk, even if misguided, AFC Richmond wouldn’t be what it is today, and it would most likely not have had a women’s team either, a cause Rebecca herself championed. However, as her life changed, so did the dynamics of risk-taking. She had to protect what she had built, which made her more cautious about risking it, and this includes her heart. The breakup with Rupert had been so brutal that she lost all faith in the idea of marriage, and even in men for a while.

But then, she met Matthijs and things changed. Even when they got together, she couldn’t help but let the insecurities from her previous relationship drive the current one, almost costing her the latter. Still, things work out with Matthijs, and every day, things keep getting better between them. Since both have already been married and divorced once, neither gives particular thought to marriage. But then, things change in the final episode as a couple of major events happen in quick succession. Mae passes away, Rebecca almost loses the company’s majority stake to Zelda, and then Roy reveals he has received an offer from Chelsea that he will accept. She lashes out at him for leaving the team that showed faith in him when no one else, including Chelsea, would.

Several Events and People Inspire Rebecca to Take a Leap of Faith

To this, he repeats her own advice about taking risks and growing from the challenges. In the end, she has to agree that Roy is right, but it also makes her think about her own life. Thinking about Mae, she realizes how the beloved pub owner died doing what she loved. This makes Rebecca question what is stopping her from pursuing what she really wants, and in that moment, she decides to marry Matthijs. When he returns from his work trip, she doesn’t waste a moment and asks him to marry her. He is taken by surprise, but when Rebecca says she cannot go down on one knee because of her pencil skirt, he does so and agrees to marry her. The fact that he doesn’t blink an eye before saying yes shows that he, too, has similar feelings for her.

The fact that she didn’t ask him for it before is likely because she was afraid to find out he felt otherwise. Her own fears and insecurities about being left behind again had held her back, so when she posed the question of marriage, she was taking a massive risk and putting her heart on the line all over again. However, the outcome shows that without the courage to entertain the possibility of her heart being broken, she wouldn’t have found the joy of knowing that Matthijs felt the same and of being married again. The season ends with them getting engaged, and likely, we will either see their wedding next season or they will already be married by then. In any case, they seemed to have found their happily ever after all over again, which keeps getting better with each iteration.

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