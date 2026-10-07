Ted Lasso Season 5 Cast and Plot Details

Apple TV’s comedy drama series, ‘Ted Lasso,’ brings the story of a new underdog team with the titular character returning to coach them in the fourth season. Over the course of ten episodes, Ted and the newly formed AFC Richmond women’s team embark on a tumultuous journey, building the team from the ground up under coach Alice Chilton. The season ends on a positive note, with each character taking a significant leap from where they started. And while, on several notes, it rings as the conclusion of an arc, it also leaves many things unresolved that would be explored in later seasons.

So far, Apple TV has not greenlit a fifth season, but given that it’s one of the most popular shows on the streaming service, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that happens sooner rather than later. Moreover, the show’s star and creator, Jason Sudeikis, has expressed his desire to continue the story with a three-season arc, which is a very positive sign. If a fifth season is greenlit, we won’t have to wait another three years or so for it. The show will likely follow the release pattern of the earlier seasons, which premiered about a year apart. With that in mind, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 5 is expected to premiere sometime in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ted Lasso Season 5 Will Unfold a New Chapter for Lady Greyhounds

The fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso’ ends with the AFC Richmond women’s team drawing a completely packed stadium for the final match of the season. It doesn’t matter how they play or whether they win or lose, because a sold-out stadium is a significant metric in itself of how far they have come. Things also change behind the scenes as Rebecca becomes the majority shareholder, with Zelda holding a 49 percent stake. Roy leaves to work for Chelsea, while Ted decides to hand over the reins to Alice Chilton, and he becomes the assistant manager with Beard.

Good news is also on the horizon: Keeley and Roy are expecting a baby, and Rebecca and Mathijs are now engaged. The fifth season will likely jump a few months as the team returns to play the next season. This means we might see Roy and Keeley as new parents, and their struggles with parenthood will form a major part of the plot. At the same time, Roy’s move to Chelsea and Keeley’s increasing focus on taking the women’s team to new heights will also run parallel to their personal responsibilities.

While Rebecca and Mathijs seem to have found their happily ever after, navigating the uncharted waters of marriage will be a major subplot. At the same time, Ted’s love life might also see some development, either with the return of the yet unnamed stage manager or with the arrival of a new love interest. Above all, Alice taking over as the team’s manager will remain one of the main plotlines, and we might get even more insights into her personal life. Her equation with the players, especially Gemma, might also see some shift. The personal angles of the players will also likely be expanded upon as they continue to grow and face new challenges.

Ted Lasso Season 5 Will Bring Back the Core Cast

For the past four seasons, we have seen ‘Ted Lasso’ with a set of core characters, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles in the next season. The show wouldn’t be the same without Jason Sudeikis as Ted, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brendan Hunt as Beard, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent. The new main cast members like Tanya Reynolds’ Coach Alice Chilton, Abbie Hern’s Gemma, and Faye Marsay’s Lizzie, will also reprise their roles alongside the rest of the team, which includes Boots (Jude Mack), Niamh (Aisling Sharkey), Siobhan (Rex Hayes), Margy (Mercedes Assad), Mady (Annelise Heywood), and Shannon (Shannon Hayes).

Supporting characters like Mathijs (Matteo van der Grijn), Henry (Grant Feely), and Michelle (Andrea Anders) will also remain a significant part of the story. While Season 4 says goodbye to Annette Badland’s Mae Green, Tracey Ullman’s Zelda Southport is established as an antagonist, or at least someone to keep an eye on, especially as she becomes a 49 percent stakeholder in the company. The show’s other antagonist, Rupert, however, will not appear due to Anthony Head’s passing, but will likely continue to be mentioned. We might also see previous characters like Nate (Nick Mohammed), Jane (Phoebe Walsh), and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) return. Charlotte Riley may also reprise her role as the mysterious stage manager whose name might finally be revealed.

Read More: Ted Lasso Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending Explained