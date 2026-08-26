Who is Zelda Southport? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ brings the eponymous character back to England to coach Richmond’s new women’s football team. While happy to be back, Ted faces new challenges, though they do nothing to dampen his evergreen, hopeful, and enthusiastic nature. While he focuses on training the team and bringing the players together, a lot is in motion behind the scenes, including the issue of sponsors. In the fourth episode, the show introduces a new character, Zelda Southport, whose connection to the team could change the course of their journey forever. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Zelda Southport is a Force to Reckon With

There has been no dearth of interesting, complex women in ‘Ted Lasso,’ and the fourth season expands that slate with the addition of Zelda Southport. She comes into the picture in the fourth episode of Season 4, when Keeley and Rebecca attend a summit for people investing in or otherwise connected to women’s sports. Zelda is introduced as the esteemed keynote speaker. But seconds into her speech, it becomes clear that she is not interested in stroking anyone’s ego or catering to anyone’s interests. Instead, she calls out the investors for not showing any actual interest in the sports. She points out that they are just investing their money for the sake of looking good, but much more is required of them.

Her speech leaves a strong impression on Keeley, not just for her boldness, but also her shocking irreverence and sharp wit. Looking into Zelda, Keeley discovers that she has already broken several barriers and done a lot for women’s sports, not just in England, but also in America and Canada. She has built several teams across different sports from the ground up, and Keeley believes her expertise and track record of success can help elevate Richmond’s women’s team as well. Still, Rebecca warns her that there is a lot they don’t know about Zelda. This shows that there is much more to her than she appears, and the introduction in Episode 4 has barely scratched the surface of her deep, complex story.

Tracey Ullman Adds Necessary Flair to Zelda

Tracey Ullman plays Zelda Southport in the fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso.’ She is best known for her comedy series, ‘The Tracey Ullman Show,’ which ran from 1987 to 1990. Her other notable works include ‘A Kick Up the Eighties,’ ‘Three of a Kind,’ ‘I Love You to Death,’ ‘Small Time Crooks,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Corpse Bride,’ and ‘Onwards.’ Born in Buckinghamshire, England, Ullman displayed a knack for acting from a young age. When she was six, she would put on a show for her mother and siblings, impersonating people she knew, like her teacher or neighbor. When she was 12, she won a scholarship to a performing arts school. At the age of 16, she dropped out of school and became a dancer, joining a group that took her to places like Berlin.

Soon, her love for performing shifted from dance to acting, and she was cast in a play called ‘Four in a Million.’ This paved the way for her to be cast in a BBC sketch comedy show, which made her a household name. Later, her move to the US introduced her to a greater audience, establishing her as one of the most well-known comedians and actors of her time. Ullman is credited as the first British actress and comedian to headline her own show in the US. Apart from movies and television, she has also extensively performed on stage. She has appeared in West End musicals like ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ and ‘Grease,’ and the productions of plays like ‘My City,’ ‘What About Dick?’ and ‘The Band Wagon.’

Ullman is also the recipient of seven Emmys, a Golden Globe, two BAFTAs (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), and twelve American Comedy Awards, among others. She has also worked behind the lens as a writer, producer, and director. Apart from acting, she has also enjoyed a successful music career. Her album, ‘You Broke My Heart in 17 Places,’ was released in 1983, had three UK top-ten hit singles, and reached No. 14 in the UK charts. She released her second studio album in 1984, titled ‘You Caught Me Out,’ which was also her last. Now in her late 60s, Ullman continues to enjoy a rich career, adding more interesting characters to her roster.

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