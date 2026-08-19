Who is Lizzie? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ shifts the attention towards Richmond’s newly formed women’s team. Ted is brought back to coach them, once again working with the underdogs to help them find their true potential. However, the challenges this time around are a bit different than the last, for Ted as well as for the players. The third episode introduces key new players to the team, including a single mother named Lizzie. During the tryouts, she shows promise, but it becomes clear that her role is more than just being another player. She has the potential to be the team’s leader and its rock. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Faye Marsay’s Lizzie is the Heart of Richmond’s Women’s Team

Faye Marsay plays Lizzie in the fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso.’ The actress is best known for her work as the Waif in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Vel Sartha in ‘Andor,’ and DS Misha Frank in ‘Adolescence.’ Marsay was born in 1986 in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England, to a steelworker/firefighter father and an NHS secretary mother. Her love for the performing arts began at age 6, when she saw a pantomime, leading her to take up amateur dramatics at 13. At the same time, she also harbored deep love and talent for football. She played for the local team in Middlesbrough and looked forward to a professional football career until she suffered a knee injury at 16, which ended that dream.

Marsay, who also attended the Saturday drama club in her teens, entered the National Youth Theatre, training that eventually paved the way to Bristol’s Old Vic Theatre School. She performed in productions of plays such as ‘Hansel and Gretel,’ ‘The Cherry Orchard,’ and ‘Macbeth.’ In 2012, she won the Spotlight Prize, which eventually led to her being cast as Anne Neville in ‘The White Queen.’ Since then, she has appeared in projects like ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and ‘Bancroft,’ among others. Through her role as Lizzie in ‘Ted Lasso,’ Marsay introduces the dynamic of a single mother pursuing her dream of becoming a professional footballer.

In the women’s team, the latest season of ‘Ted Lasso’ has highlighted the many disparities women’s sports face. From the personal elements of the players to the professional challenges placed before them, the underdog story of Richmond’s new team begins at a quick, deep low. However, with characters like Lizzie, we see that, despite everything, a player’s drive to be the best, combined with their coach’s never-ending hope and enthusiasm, goes a long way. Marsay hopes that the Apple TV+ series encourages the audience to join this conversation about women’s sports while also enjoying its inspirational tone and humor.

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