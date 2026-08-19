Who is Gemma? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ returns with a fourth season, taking the eponymous protagonist on a new journey with another underdog team. This time, he is coaching Richmond’s first women’s football team, and while some challenges feel familiar, others are completely new to him. Even as he thinks about building the team, he faces the challenge of finding new players, since the previous ones have been lost to injury and other personal issues. The third episode of the season introduces a new character called Gemma, who seems poised to become the team’s star striker. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Abbie Hern Portrays the Talented New Striker for Richmond

Abbie Hern plays the role of Gemma in the fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso.’ The Welsh actress is best known for playing Mary Bone in the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Mae in ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ and Bess in ‘My Lady Jane.’ Hern grew up in Pontypool, South Wales, in a family with no connection to the entertainment industry. She developed a love for movies through her cinephile father. She did her GCSE in Drama, which she felt was the only thing she loved doing, and was also quite good at. When she was 16, she realized she was good enough to turn acting into a career. Following school, she entered the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and graduated in 2019.

While working in theatre productions and briefly working as a voice actor, she landed her debut role in 2020’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ by Jordan Peele, and hasn’t looked back since. With ‘Ted Lasso,’ Hern continues to build an enviable filmography while showcasing the range of complex, layered characters she can take on. She also leaned into the character’s physical demands, working hard at the boot camp for the show’s actors before filming commenced. She dedicated herself to getting the nuances of the sport right and portraying her character authentically. Her role as Gemma also puts her at the center of the team’s conflict with Tanya Reynolds’ Alice Chilton. When the Richmond team loses its striker, Ted asks for suggestions, and the only name Chilton brings up is Gemma.

This shows that she thinks Gemma is a great player and would be a valuable asset to the team. However, Chilton also seems certain that she will not be too enthusiastic about joining Richmond, and she turns out to be right. It is later revealed that Chilton being too hard on her, among other things, was the reason why Gemma left football in the first place. While she still plays, she does so with other local, friendly players in the community. Instead of the sport, she has chosen to do a law degree. She initially doesn’t want to work with Chilton again, but the offer to play football professionally is too good to pass up, so she joins the team for the first friendly and becomes instrumental in securing their win. This proves she has promise, but there is still a long way to go.

Read More: Who is Alice Chilton? Who Plays Her in Ted Lasso?