Ted Lasso Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending Explained

The fourth season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’ concludes with an episode that ties up several developing storylines so far. The episode opens in the aftermath of the team’s win at Bristol, accompanied by the sad news of Mae’s death. It is her funeral, and every single person who knew her has shown up to share their love for her. Even Jane shows up, in a red dress, not even knowing Mae’s name, and leaving after telling Beard that her show is premiering on the West End (which Beard later finds out stars Emma Stone with Richard Schiff) and ripping the earring off his ear after it gets stuck in her ring. Siobhan and Niamh sing a heartfelt song, and Ted realizes that Mae’s passing has hit Henry harder than he lets on. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Zelda Take Over Richmond? Who is the Majority Shareholder in AFC Richmond?

As the next shareholders’ meeting approaches, Leslie emphasizes how important it is for Rebecca to attend, even though a majority of the shares have already been bought by those they believe to be Rupert. The thought of seeing Rupert again is not particularly enticing to Rebecca, and Zelda offers to join her at the meeting for emotional support, which Rebecca appreciates but politely declines. Later, Zelda shows up at her office again while she is talking to Mathijs, who cannot be at the game at Nelson Road because he is out working. Zelda asks if Mathijs is her husband, and when she says no, the older woman calls it a good decision to keep the relationship that way, because who wants all the complications that come with marriage?

Just as they are preparing to leave, Leslie comes in with the terrible news that the Milk sisters have sold their shares. This means Rupert now has a 49 percent stake in the company, a thought that shakes the ground beneath Rebecca’s feet. Still, they have a match to attend first, and while things go rather well there, Rebecca’s mind is distracted. Later, she and Leslie arrive at the shareholders’ meeting with only Baz, Paul, and Jeremy in attendance. Zelda makes a dramatic entrance, or at least, she tries to, but it doesn’t quite have the same impact as a villain’s entry in a Hollywood film. She reveals that she is the one who got the shares from the Milk sisters and is now the majority shareholder in the company.

As Rebecca watches in horror, wondering what happened to Zelda’s “women helping women” ideology, Zelda points out that by helping herself, she did help a woman. In any case, her main target was the men’s team, which she wanted to acquire so her male competitors would take her more seriously. She credits Leslie for coming close to Hugh’s trail, as he was the one going door to door and buying shares. But then he got distracted by Rupert, who had no hand in this, and never figured out it was Zelda all along. This makes Rebecca lash out at Leslie, and Zelda relishes their fight. That is, until Leslie points out that it wasn’t Zelda that the Milk sisters sold their shares to. It turns out that Hugh Riddle, angered by Zelda’s bullying, turned against her to teach her a lesson.

In truth, the Milk sisters sold their shares to Rebecca, which means she now has an equal 49 percent stake in the company. Still, it means Zelda has an equal, if not an upper, hand, which means she still has the possibility of winning the remaining 2 percent. The problem, however, is that those 2 percent have already been settled by their owner, Mae Green. When she passed, her lawyer, Elaine Pinter, came on board to read her will. It turns out that Mae left the pub to Baz, Paul, and Jeremy, to whom she was like a mother. She has left her two percent to Rebecca, making her the majority shareholder with a 51 percent stake in the company. With this, a surprised Zelda admits defeat and apologizes to Rebecca, who forgives her, noting that it is in her nature to be helpful and good, just as it is Zelda’s nature to be a scorpion.

Does Roy Leave Richmond for Chelsea?

The shareholders’ meeting ends with Zelda walking away with Hugo, whose backstabbing seems to have impressed her, but Rebecca still sees her as someone who should be kept close so that she can keep an eye on her. But things are changing for AFC Richmond, not just among its shareholders but also within its management. On the day of Mae’s funeral, when Roy returns home with Keeley, he gets a call from his agent, Derrick, who tells him that Chelsea has made him an offer to be their head coach. The idea is so exciting that it makes him puke. Still, this is not something that keeps him up at night. The next day, he shows up at Ted’s office, where he also finds Nate, who is now training the Polish national football team.

He is happily married to Jade, with whom he has a daughter, Athena. He is happy to reunite with the old gang, and Roy uses the opportunity to ask for advice. With Leslie and Beard in attendance, the Diamond Dogs are back together, and their howling and jumping make Alice a bit concerned. They explain the purpose of their club and invite her to join, which she accepts, but as a cat. He reveals that Keeley is pregnant, and while everyone congratulates him, he expresses concern about becoming a bad father. Everyone assures him he will be fine. Ted points out that he is already great with his niece and adds his own experience raising Henry. Nate and Leslie also pitch in with their bit, and eventually Alice gives some solid advice.

She tells him not to lie to his children about beans tasting good because they will find out eventually, and more importantly, not to bail when he feels inadequate. The advice rings true for Ted as well. Earlier, at Mae’s funeral, when Henry asked him about his father’s death, he wasn’t entirely forthcoming. His mom had told her grandson that his grandpa had fallen down the stairs, and Ted didn’t correct this information, though he later wondered whether that was the right thing to do. After the match, he talks to Henry and decides to come clean.

Not only is he honest about it and its impact on him, but he also promises Henry he will make more time to attend his games next season. Meanwhile, Roy keeps the part about the Chelsea offer to himself, deciding to talk to Rebecca first. As expected, she is outraged with the idea of him leaving, but as she pours out her anger, she is eventually left with happiness for him for the Chelsea job as well as the pregnancy. It also makes her think about her own life and how she, too, must take risks rather than staying stuck in one place because of her fears. This prompts her to propose to Mathijs and he promptly says yes.

What Gift did Ted Give to Alice? Is She Promoted?

With the last match of the season being held at Nelson Road, this is the second chance to perform in front of their home crowd. This time, they hope the stadium will sell out, but it doesn’t happen outright. Then, Keeley steps in, revealing she has added more flair to the video by presenting the players in their natural form. Above all, she has added a bit, with Rebecca asking the fans, “Where are you?” as she did last time. The video is a massive hit, and soon, the stadium is completely sold out. On the day of the match, a hitch arrives when Lizzie’s ex, Ben, bails out on taking the kids. She has reminded him before, but he refuses to take them because something has come up for him. When she says this is the last match of the season, he blames her for choosing to return to sports after becoming a mother of two.

Thus, Lizzie has no choice but to show up late with her two kids. June takes them with her so Lizzie can focus on the match, and later, they accompany her to the field. A surprise is added with Shannon being added to the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Roy arrives at the match having left Keeley at home, but she cannot keep herself away, and he finds her in the team’s locker room, listening to the crowd. He takes her outside, so she can see the full stadium and be proud of what she has achieved. But then she focuses on the game and gets hyper, so he has to pull her back inside. Later, when Roy has revealed his move to Chelsea, Ted shows up at Rebecca’s office to discuss the manager position.

Earlier, he had promised Henry he would spend more time with him, and he has found a way to make that work by stepping back as the team’s manager and handing over that position to Alice, who has proven herself completely capable of it. Sure enough, while everyone else has left, Alice stays behind to start working on the plan for the next season. It also turns out that she is the one messing with Ted’s chair. This time, when he enters the office, he does not sit on it, but gives her the gift that he was supposed to when she’d considered leaving. As Rebecca and Leslie enter the room, later joined by a bald Beard, Alice opens the gift and finds the plaque listing her as the manager, with Ted and Beard serving as the assistant managers. Now, she doesn’t have to mess with the chair anymore because it is hers, well and truly deserved.

Read More: What Happened to Rupert in Ted Lasso? How did Anthony Head Die?