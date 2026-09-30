What Happened to Rupert in Ted Lasso? How did Anthony Head Die?

Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ entertains audiences with a slate of colorful characters, each with their own follies and quirks. The sports-drama comedy has a hopeful tone, which means no one is entirely bad. Sometimes they end up doing bad things and making bad decisions, but inherently, everyone is good underneath. And then there are characters like Rupert Mannion, who prove themselves to be completely irredeemable. For the first three seasons, he serves as the main villain of the series. Interestingly, he hasn’t appeared on the show’s fourth season so far, though he is mentioned in connection with a critical detail. The penultimate episode of Season 4 is dedicated to Anthony Head, the actor who brought this layered villain to life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rupert Mannion is Still Alive Though Not Necessarily Thriving in Ted Lasso

If it weren’t for Rupert Mannion showing his true colors to his wife, Rebecca, Ted Lasso would likely never have come to London and become an unlikely coach for a soccer team. His divorce from Rebecca leads her to hire Ted with the hopes of drowning and destroying the team, but things turn out rather differently. The team’s success doesn’t sit well with him, and for the first three seasons, he does everything in his power to either get the team back from his ex-wife or to get a win over them one way or another. Despite his best efforts, things don’t turn out well, primarily because he never changes himself, and his bad behavior drives everyone away from him.

The last we see of him is in the Season 3 finale, when his newly formed team, West Ham, loses hopelessly against AFC Richmond. He is so infuriated that he tries to get his players to injure Jamie Tartt so they can win and permanently get Richmond’s best player out of the game. His coach doesn’t agree with this approach, which leads to an altercation seen by the whole world, and he is booed out of the stadium by the crowd calling him a “wanker.” He is also pushed out of West Ham, and he has already lost Bex and their baby due to his continued cheating and infidelity. Things couldn’t get any worse for him, and for years, he doesn’t make any more moves to hurt Rebecca or the team.

Rupert’s name comes back into the equation when Leslie realizes that the person buying all the shares secretly is him. He chalks it down to the man’s anger with his ex-wife. Leslie tries to resolve the issue by contacting his lawyers, who deny any knowledge of the accusations. But it also seems too coincidental that the efforts to buy any more shares have stalled. It seems entirely in character for him to come around and shake things up just when the new team is starting to do better. However, at the end of the penultimate episode, it is revealed that Rupert was never involved in any of it. He has completely removed himself from the sport and Rebecca, and the true culprit is someone else, hiding in plain sight.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Anthony Head

Anthony Head, who played Rupert in ‘Ted Lasso,’ passed away on June 1, 2026, at the age of 72, due to complications caused by pneumonia. The actor was best known for playing another Rupert, one of the good guys, in the supernatural drama series, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ He has also played a British PM in ‘Little Britain’ and King Uther Pendragon in the fantasy drama series ‘Merlin.’ Head inherited his love of acting from his parents: his mother, Helen Shingler, an actress, and his father, Seafield Head, a writer and producer. He started acting in plays staged for his friends and family and entered professional circles with his father, working as an assistant editor and runner.

At the same time, he joined a youth group called the Young Stagers at the Thorndike theatre. Later, he got into the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His early years were spent on the stage, with roles including Jesus in ‘Godspell,’ Artemidorus in ‘Julius Caesar,’ Randolph in ‘Teeth ’n’ Smiles,’ and the Player in ‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.’ The actor also took on musicals, with his most notable work being on the West End revival of The Rocky Horror Show at the Piccadilly theatre in the early 90s. He moved to America in the mid-90s, appearing in the short-lived sci-fi drama series, ‘VR.5.’

His role in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ turned him into a household name. Additionally, Head appeared in shows and movies such as ‘Manchild,’ ‘Dominion,’ ‘Free Agents,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Iron Lady,’ ‘The Inbetweeners Movie,’ and ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,’ among others. For his villainous turn in ‘Ted Lasso,’ the actor talked about understanding the character to the point that he understands why Rupert is the way he is. It was the kind of complex roles he loved to sink his teeth into, establishing his legacy as a versatile actor who could fit into any character with a delightful ease.

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