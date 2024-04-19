Rebel Moon 2 The Scargiver: Exploring Filming Locations

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver’ transports us back to Veldt as Kora and her surviving warriors prepare the villagers to face an onslaught of the Realm. The village serves as the last sanctuary for those who lost their families and homes in the fight against the Motherworld. As the warriors train the villagers in warfare, they must make peace with their own pasts, revealing why they are willing to give their lives for the rebellion.

As the harvest season arrives, so does an armada of Realm forces led by Atticus Noble, set on exterminating the pocket of resistance. Kora and her warriors fight tooth and nail as the battle begins, joined by the robot knight Jimmy, in a showdown of sacrifice, perseverance, and redemption. Most of the action sci-fi film revolves around the mountainous village of Veldt, evoking questions about the settlement’s real-world location.

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver’ was primarily carried out in Los Angeles County and Inyo County, California. Principal photography for the film was conducted back-to-back with ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’ between April and December 2022. The prolonged filming weighed on the cast and crew, and yet they managed to stay positive. “It was really hard, there’s no hiding it, there’s no two ways about it,” said actor Ed Skrein in an interview. “It was so, so hard and I’m so glad that they did it and I’m proud of it and met some amazing, wonderful, beautiful people out of it, but it was super tough. Super, super tough. It comes with the territory.”

Los Angeles County, California

The village of Veldt was created as a set using the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita. For many of the interior scenes and sequences requiring special effects, sets were also constructed in Los Angeles studios. Situated at 20019 Blue Cloud Road, the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch is an expansive, open-air filming studio with an array of backlots and plenty of plots for productions to construct their own sets. For both parts of the ‘Rebel Moon’ film series, the village set was built on a site that previously served as a parking lot filled with old cars. The team leveled out the plot, filled it with soil, and constructed the village seen in the movies from scratch.

Furthermore, they created a stream with a stone bridge over it, going so far as to plant real wheat for the crops seen around the farm. The team’s shooting schedule was structured in such a way that most of the second installment was taped later in the year when their planted wheat had begun to ripen. “Weirdly, the schedule did work out. So we were shooting mostly the second movie at the end of the schedule because we planted all that wheat,” said Zack Snyder in an interview. “We had to wait for it to mature. We were harvesting the wheat while preparing for the battle, so it all worked out in a weird production model that mimicked the movie in some weird way—it was kind of serendipitous and fun at the same time.”

Inyo County, California

Some scenes set in Veldt were captured in parts of Inyo County, located north of Los Angeles. In particular, filming was carried out in Death Valley National Park. Part of the Mojave Desert, the region’s stark beauty and remarkable geological formations make it a fitting backdrop to depict another planet. Within Death Valley, one can explore a myriad of geological wonders, including Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America at 282 feet below sea level, and Dante’s View, which offers panoramic vistas of the valley below. Other notable landmarks include Zabriskie Point, Artist’s Palette, and the towering dunes of Mesquite Flat.

Despite its extreme conditions, hiking, backpacking, and camping are popular pursuits in the park, with numerous trails leading to scenic viewpoints and natural springs. The park also played a significant role in the California Gold Rush of the 19th century and later became a stagecoach route and mining center. Death Valley National Park has also served as the filming location for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. Since ‘Rebel Moon’ is a project Zack Snyder had initially pitched to Lucasfilm, it is fitting that the movies are shot in the exact location used in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy.

