Who Wins: Beelzebub or Nikola Tesla in Record of Ragnarok?

The eighth round in the Gods vs. Humans tournament of ‘Record of Ragnarok’ pits two inventors in a battle of brawn as well as brains. In the wake of Hades’ death at the hands of his opponent, Qin Shi Huang, the cursed creator of Papiya, Beelzebub, finds himself volunteering in Zeus’ competition as a champion for the Gods. In the arena, he’s met with a fierce rival, Humanity’s one and only Sorcerer: the genius scientist Nikola Tesla. Where the godly fighter is fueled by a desire for his own death as well as his affection for his dear friend Hades, the latter finds his motivation in his love for science and progress. As a result, when the two hard-headed individuals face off against each other in battle, it makes for a fascinating spectacle. Yet, in this fight to the death, only one can walk away with his life. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beelzebub’s Tragic Past Compels Him to Long For His Own Demise

Beelzebub has been an intriguing character in the story for some time now. Although usually confined to the background, his characterization is cemented as a brilliant, if morbid, creator with blatant suicidal ideations. Naturally, a disheartening backstory accompanies his self-harming tendencies. Centuries ago, when the young God was born, he was believed to be cursed by Satan. Rumors ran rampant about how anyone who gets close to Beelzebub is guaranteed to face a horrifying end. As a result, the other Gods in the city started avoiding him, abandoning him to a life of isolation. However, three young angels, Lucifer, Azael, and Samael, extended a persistent hand of friendship toward him. They managed to breach past his walls and cement themselves as close friends in his life.

Eventually, just when Beelzebub started shedding his armor, tragedy struck. During one of their adventures in Eden, the four friends dozed off in a clearing in the night. By the time the young God emerged from his slumber, his friends had been slaughtered by an unknown and unseen force. Still, the sole survivor had an inkling about who was behind the murder of Lucifer and the others: Satan. Consequently, he dedicated himself to finding the phantom devil, poring over ancient texts and expeditions. Soon enough, he gained an ally, Lilith, an old friend of Lucifer’s who was equally as desperate to avenge the angel. In time, the duo continued to get close until death eventually came for Lilith as well.

However, this time, Beelzebub woke up before the angel passed away. As such, he realized that it was his own hands that had been killing his friends this entire time. The young God has a condition called Demonic Destrudo, where a different, evil side of him awakens and takes away those he loves as soon as he gets too close to them. Even though Beelzebub is filled with self-hatred in the moment, Lilith, in her dying moments, tries to convince him that she doesn’t regret befriending him despite how their time together ended. Therefore, before taking her last breath, she used her magic to embed a tattoo on his chest that would prevent him from ever killing himself. Nonetheless, regardless of her comforting words, Beelzebub continued to hate himself in the aftermath and dedicated himself to finding a worthy opponent who could one day deliver him to his death.

Nikola Tesla Wants to Expand the Horizons of Science

After Humanity takes the lead in round seven, Brunhilde picks out her next fighter: one of the greatest minds in human history, Nikola Tesla. After dedicating his life to science, the inventor has spent even his afterlife in pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, tirelessly working toward his next invention. His point of inspiration in all his years has remained his brother, Dane, the original inventor of the Tesla family. During his childhood years, the young inventor idolized his older brother, perpetually starstruck by his scientific mind and optimistic approach to the craft of creation. For the same reason, Dane’s untimely death—a result of a thunderstorm— posed a particularly traumatizing loss for his younger brother. Even so, the latter vowed to carry on Dane’s legacy by continuing the work he was doing, creating new and improved windmills for the village.

Since then, Tesla has been a devoted inventor, constantly looking for ways to broaden the horizons and potential of science and its endless possibilities. Thus, when the Valkyrie approaches him to finally enter the arena, he’s prepared for a fight. He has finished the creation of his next project; all he needs are the materials to make it a reality. Fortunately, Brunhilde pairs him up with the Valkyrie Göndul, who can help make his ideas a reality. Consequently, when Tesla faces off against Beelzebub, he’s armed with his great invention, the Super Automaton β techsuit. As the seventh round begins, Tesla, a disciple of the wonders of creation, faces off against Beelzebub, the herald of destruction.

Tesla’s Hail Mary Plasma Pulse Punch Cross Attack Tragically Fails

In the battle between Tesla and Beelzebub, both opponents’ fighting styles rely on their respective weapons. Through his techsuit, the scientist is able to bend astonishing feats of scientific discoveries to his advantage. Notably, his creation of the Gematria Zone proves to be a reliable tool in his arsenal. The Gematria Zone is a God-holding cage created with Super Tesla Particles, which enables the armored scientist to possess anti-gravity abilities. This increases his speed and the power of his Tesla Coil, which can be used for a number of other things. Among his abilities, the most fascinating one remains the power he possesses to teleport within the Zone, given that his suit achieves an adequate level of power.

Although Beelzebub learns the secrets about these abilities early into the match, even he could never have anticipated the way Tesla equips this ability in the round’s last moments. As the match dwindles near its end, with both opponents substantially beaten and bruised, Tesla decides to employ an attack-intensive tactic, wherein he showers non-stop attacks on his opponent. In turn, Beelzebub has no choice but to defend himself through the Sorath Samekh shield, created by the vibrational abilities of his Staff of Apomyius. However, extensive use of this staff’s abilities comes at a cost of its own, running the risk of shattering the God from within. Yet, just when it seems like the battle is a match of endurance, Tesla deploys his secret weapon.

Tesla uses one of his hands to Plasma Pulse Punch, and teleports the limb behind Beelzebub’s head at the last second. Simultaneously, he gears his other hand for another Plasma Pulse Punch, creating the new Plasma Pulse Punch Cross Attack tactic. As a result, Beelzebub finds himself trapped within a pincer attack, which promises his defeat. Still, God is able to evade his demise by using his staff to block the punch behind his head, while dodging the other attack, and finally delivering a deathly blow with Apomyius. Ultimately, the Lord of the Flies cements his victory as Tesla crumbles out of existence. Even in his death, the scientist encourages Humanity to never give up hope and continue chasing after the novelty of invention.

