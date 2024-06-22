Reece and Will: Is the Couple From America’s Sweethearts Still Together?

Although we only know Reece Weaver as an incredibly bubbly and sweet cheer professional thanks to her stint in Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,’ the truth is she is so much more. She is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, a god-loving and god-fearing young woman, a creative being, and a life partner to a man who not only shares her beliefs but has also supported her every dream without a beat of hesitation. We fortunately did get to see a small glimpse of her relationship with Alabama native William “Will” Allman in the show, and it was evident from the get-go that their romance is definitely one for the books.

Reece and Will Have Been Together Since 2020

It was back in 2019 when Reece enrolled at the University of Alabama to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Dance and quickly made it into their cheerleading team too, yet it wasn’t until a year later that she first came across marketing and finance major Will. “I was cheering at a basketball game,” she candidly conceded in the aforementioned documentary series. “And Will is the biggest Alabama basketball fan I have ever met. Ever. He saw me, and we connected through social media. He was also in a freshman Bible study with the church I attended at the time. Just seeing his social media too, I was like okay ‘I’ll give it a try.'”

The truth is, it was Recce who actually slid into Will’s DMs, which took a lot of courage from her side considering she’d never even really talked to any boys before, let alone thought of dating. “I was scared of boys,” she admitted. “I didn’t have time for boys. I was scared. I didn’t know what to do,” yet she had always prayed that whenever she did meet someone, it’d be her husband, just for it to work. After all, upon spending nearly three years getting to know one another, building chemistry, falling in love, and then consistently choosing each other along with God, he got down on one knee just before they graduated in 2023.

Though what really strengthed Reece and Will’s relationship in the months to pass was the long distance – she’d moved to Texas to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), whereas he initially remained in his hometown. However, the second it was confirmed she’d made it into the squad, he began searching for jobs in her area so as to relocate and be with his fiancee for good – he admittedly didn’t have any long-held career dreams like his partner did, so he didn’t even think twice before deciding his path was wherever hers led. He did then realize he wished to be a Ranger but settled to serve at a NorTex location as a Service Counter Clerk because trying for the former would have taken him months, so he moved in September 2023 for good.

Reece and Will Are Now Blissfully Married

Despite the fact Reece and Will’s relationship did take a toll even after they’d moved in together because their busy schedules didn’t allow them to spend a lot of quality time together, they made the most of what they did have. The secret to their success hence became open communication, mutual respect, an innate determination to stick by one another through thick and thin, as well as the understanding that there is light at the end of the tunnel. In other words, they knew they wanted to be together and would get to do that soon, so they talked out their hard days, celebrated the good ones, and continued to unwaveringly support one another in life at every step of the way.

This is the same path Reece and Will have now promised to follow forever, too – they actually tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch in Florida on April 20, 2024. They were surrounded by their closest loved ones on the fateful day, with the help of whom they now know better than ever that they are ready to start building their life together. So, today, these 22/23-year-olds are based in Frisco, Texas, where the former continues to serve as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and florist, whereas her husband is a proud DCC partner plus a NorTex Parts and Service Representative. The love this couple shares is honestly evident through everything they do, so of course, we’re rooting for them in every way, shape, and form.

