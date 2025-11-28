Do Morgan and Jonah End Up Together in Regretting You?

‘Regretting You‘ is a romantic comedy film that centers around the precarious relationship between a mother and a daughter as they deal with the aftermath of a tragedy. Morgan loses her husband, Chris, and her sister, Jenny, in a single car accident. Clara, her teenage daughter, who idolized her father and aunt, takes the loss particularly hard. However, when her mother learns about the apparent affair between her husband and her sister, she shields the teenager from the secret, allowing her to grieve without any added complications. Although this means she has to bear the burden of Chris’ betrayal on her own, she isn’t entirely alone in her misery. Jonah, her high school friend and Jenny’s fiancé, also has to deal with the reality of his best friend and his partner’s deception. Add into the mix the flickers of repressed romance that have survived between Morgan and Jonah since they were teenagers themselves, and the situation becomes all the more complicated. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jonah’s Relationship With Jenny Reintroduces Him Into Morgan’s Orbit

Morgan and Jonah share a varied, if fractured, past with each other, full of regrets and missed opportunities. The two were close friends in high school, sharing a nerdy, introverted disposition. Even so, instead of each other, they somehow ended up with Chris and Jenny, two adventure-seeking party lovers. Despite these relationships, the more time the pair spent with each other, they couldn’t help but wonder if they ended up with the wrong people. In fact, Jonah even voices this concern on one nondescript but memorable day. Nonetheless, there was little chance for them to bet on their romance when Morgan got pregnant. As a result, she and Chris decided to get married and build a life together as a family.

By the time graduation rolled around, Jonah broke up with Jenny and disappeared, moving on with his life. His feelings for Morgan, which were bound to only result in more complications for everyone, were part of the reason he decided to cut contact with his high school. However, seventeen years later, the two couples ended up right back in each other’s orbit. After years apart, Jonah and Jenny ran into each other once again at the former’s father’s funeral, where the two hooked up. Their night together resulted in the birth of their son, Elijah, which compelled the pair to give their relationship another try and even get married. Consequently, Morgan finds herself once again facing her biggest “what-if.” Worse yet, despite her bitter feelings about his post-high school abandonment, the ease of their relationship persists. Still, much like before, the duo remains committed to their own relationships. That is, until the fateful car crash changes everything.

Morgan Refuses to Act on Her Feelings for Jonah For Clara’s Sake

Morgan and Jonah’s shared grief of losing their best friends and their partners, paired with the hurt they suffer after discovering their betrayal, compels them to stick close to one another. Since the former wants to keep Chris and Jenny’s affair a secret to spare her daughter, Clara, the duo remains the only ones who can understand the depth of each other’s pain. Furthermore, their own close friendship presents a known and loved comfort for the pair. Still, it’s difficult to ignore the fact of their mutual attraction and buried love for each other. Morgan is scared of exploring her connection with Jonah because she knows Clara won’t understand the reality of the situation. To her, it would seem like her mother and Jonah are the ones betraying their partners because she’s oblivious to Chris and Jenny’s affair.

For the same reason, Morgan insists upon maintaining a certain distance from Jonah. Even so, as the two continue spending more and more time together, it becomes evident that they’re a much better match for each other than their former partners. Simultaneously, Morgan also begins to realise that she deserves to rebuild her life in the wake of her husband’s betrayal and death. During this time, her home renovation attempts become a symbol of her reclaiming her life for herself. Soon enough, as the grief over their losses subsides and their own relationship grows closer, the tension between Morgan and Jonah blows over. This results in a whirlwind kiss between the pair. Unfortunately for them, Clara walks in on the couple around the same time, leading to some tense complications and confrontations.

Morgan and Jonah Find Their Happy Ending Together

Initially, Clara’s reaction to Morgan and Jonah’s kiss remains adverse, resulting in considerable family drama. Due to her complicated feelings, the teenager also messes up her promising relationship with her boyfriend, Miller. Nevertheless, things eventually work out for the mother-daughter duo. After an explosive birthday dinner, Clara ends up drunk in the graveyard with her best friend, visiting her father’s and aunt’s gravestones. Afterward, as her mother helps her through the worst of her drunken state, the teenager reveals the deep guilt she carries over Jenny’s death. The next morning, the two have a conversation where Clara reveals that she blames herself for her aunt’s death because she had been texting her at the time of the accident.

As a result, Morgan has no choice but to reveal the fact that Jenny wasn’t the one driving during the car crash since Chris was behind the wheel. Inevitably, this leads Clara to come to the most obvious and real conclusion on her own. Once she realizes that her father and her aunt were having an affair, it makes it easier for the kid to digest the idea of her mother moving on with Jonah. Thus, she encourages Morgan to find her own happiness regardless of the complicated dynamics at play. In the end, this plays a significant role in Morgan’s ultimate decision to go after the man she loves. Fortunately for her, Jonah had come to the same decision on the same night. Ultimately, the couple ends up together, deciding to pursue their happiness and leave no potential for any future regrets.

