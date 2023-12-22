Remo and Reynold Roy: Jolly Joseph’s Kids Are Now Hoping For Justice

It was in 2019 when everything for the Ponnamattam family in Kerela, India, shattered apart as it came to light that Jolly Joseph could’ve been responsible for six horrific murders over 14 years. Though the worst aspect for them, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case,’ is that four of these unexpected deaths were within the brood — she allegedly killed blood. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the two young individuals out of the remaining few she left behind — her own sons, Remo and Reynold Roy — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who Are Jolly Joseph’s Kids?

Born in 1999 as the elder of two to Jolly and Roy Thomas in the small town of Koodathayi, Kozhikode (Calicut), Romo vividly remembers his early years as rather bright, happy, loving, and stable. However, the truth is things were much different for his younger brother Reynold (aka Ochu) because the familial deaths had already begun by the time he came into this world around 2004. The matriarch, their grandmother Annamma Thomas, had passed away upon drinking a mere glass of water in 2002, and then her husband, Tom Thomas, died similarly upon taking a pill in 2008.