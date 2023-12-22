Jolly Joseph: Where is the Alleged Serial Killer Now?

As a documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’ can honestly only be described as bewildering, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it delves deep into not just the titular local Keralan woman’s background but also the core reasons she has been accused of causing six untimely deaths over the span of 14 years. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the same — with a specific focus on her roots, upbringing, and possible motives as well as her current standing — we’ve got all the details for you.

Who is Jolly Joseph?

It was reportedly back when Jolly was a mere young girl growing up alongside her farmer family in the small town of Kattappana, Sahyadri, that she first wished for a completely different life. The truth is she’d realized she had some particularly flashy and high-class interests without any real desire to study or work to support them, driving her to conclude she needed to marry well. Hence came her approach to entrepreneur Roy Thomas of the Ponnamattam family, wherein the matriarch was a teacher while the patriarch had evolved from a department of studies executive to a consultant.