Shaju Zacharias: Jolly Joseph’s Second Husband Is Now Trying to Move On

As a Christo Tomy-directed original documentary that can only be described as equal part bewildering, intriguing, and haunting, Netflix’s ‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’ truly breaks all bounds. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the way this titular woman allegedly slew six people over 14 years for personal financial gain. Amongst these gains was allegedly her second husband, Shaju Zacharias — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him as well as his current standing, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Shaju Zacharias?

It was reportedly back around 2011 when Jolly became a little obsessed with her late husband Roy Thomas’ first cousin Shaju owing to his stable job, familial economic standing, plus overall personality. She’d actually lost her beau to cyanide poisoning right around this time, only to then be heard saying how the latter would be a great life partner and how his wife, Sili Sebastian, was so incredibly lucky. According to the aforementioned independent production, this mother of two had basically decided she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him, driving her to expand the apparent victim pool.

In other words, from seemingly poisoning her in-laws as well as her husband between 2002 and 2011 before staging the demise of an uncle-in-law in 2014, Jolly moved on to Shaju’s immediate family. As per reports, she first slid the fatal chemical procured with the help of her former lover, MS Matthew, to his 2-year-old toddler daughter, Alphine, in 2014, and then she did the same to his wife, Sili, in 2016. Though what’s strange is that Shaju’s subsequent reaction to his significant loss was rather mellow — he’d allegedly even said, “they had to die someday” — making many wonder whether he had a hand in it all too.

Where is Shaju Zacjarias Now?

The authorities have purportedly questioned Shaju at length, but he has never once been arrested, indicted, or charged, making it appear as if he’s utterly removed from his second wife’s actions – we say second wife because he’d agreed to tie the knot with Jolly in 2016 itself. This local Kerelan educator’s only involvement in this Koodathayi cyanide killings case has thus been his vocal support for his then-partner following her October 2019 arrest, which has honestly since died down too. After all, he filed for divorce in 2021 on the grounds of her previously hidden criminal past plus mindless cruelty, all in the hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy. And from what we can tell, he has been trying to do just that in the past few years, all the while also raising his surviving son (with Sili) as far away from the limelight as possible.

