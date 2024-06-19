Renata and Alexandre: Is Love is Blind Brazil Couple Still Together?

In Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil,’ couples meet in person for the first time when they get engaged, having previously interacted without seeing each other. This can make it difficult for them to find their rhythm. However, in the fourth season, Renata Giaffredo and Alexandre Thomaz demonstrated their strength by engaging in meaningful conversations and genuinely meeting each other halfway. Faced with significant challenges at the start of their journey, they learned, moved forward, and became true partners. Their journey won them many fans, showcasing the authenticity of their connection, all of whom were hopeful that they would sustain their relationship beyond the screen.

Renata Giaffredo and Alexandre Thomaz Resolved Their Issues Quickly

Initially, Renata Giaffredo was deeply invested in Patrick Ribeiro while talking to many others. However, their relationship failed to materialize due to a miscommunication, leaving Renata heartbroken and making it difficult for her to trust anyone else. However, when she began talking to Alexandre Thomaz, things quickly changed for her. She realized relationships could be fun and saw the potential for something more with Alexandre.

Things were going well for the couple, and they found common ground on many aspects, including the kind of lives they wanted and their envisioned future together. However, Renata then expressed that she had imagined Alexandre to look a certain way and would be disappointed if he didn’t meet those expectations. This statement shocked Alexandre, who became furious. He told her it wasn’t right to make such comments and revealed that he had entered the meeting room intending to propose. However, her disturbing remarks made it difficult for him to proceed.

When Renata left the meeting, she regretted her choice of words and felt overwhelmed. She became emotional and confided in her friends, saying she believed Alexandre was the one but feared she had ruined things between them. Feeling apprehensive before their next meeting, she was relieved to find Alexandre much calmer. He apologized, admitting that things had gotten out of hand and he had overreacted. He acknowledged that he should have handled the situation better. Renata apologized again, and they sorted things out, mending their relationship.

Shortly after this, Renata asked Alexandre to marry her, and he readily agreed, revealing that he had been planning to pop the question himself. They first saw each other when they exchanged rings and felt an immediate physical attraction, too. They looked forward to their honeymoon, where they got to spend a lot of alone time together and get to know each other better.

Renata Giaffredo and Alexandre Thomaz are Just Friends

Despite the apparent spark between Renata Giaffredo and Alexandre Thomaz, their relationship has not stood the test of time. They remain on good terms, keep updated on each other’s lives, and follow each other on social media, but they have not made any public posts indicating a romantic relationship. Although their romantic relationship didn’t work out, it’s heartening to see them still trying to be part of each other’s lives.

Renata Giaffredo is currently based in São Paulo, Brazil, and works as a lawyer. Apart from being a total girl boss at work, she is very close to her family, especially her sister Bia Giaffredo, with whom she shares everything and considers her closest ally. Renata sees her mother as a hero and finds ways to spend time with her regularly. She has an adventurous spirit, captured by her love for the outdoors. Her trips to Curitiba, Itamambuca Beach in Brazil, and London in December 2023 showcase her zest for exploring new places.

In February 2024, she stylishly vacationed in Caraíva with friends, and in April 2024, she completed treks to the five highest peaks in Brazil with a group of like-minded individuals. In June 2024, she also got to see all that Italy had to offer. A strong and independent woman who goes after what she wants, Renata’s life inspires many, exemplifying how women can make the most of their days and achieve their goals.

Alexandre is a production artist and the owner of an event production company. His two most successful events, Baile do Alemão and Aroeira, have earned him numerous accolades and established him as a master in his business. He frequently shares his work’s successes, making his life seem fun and outgoing. An adventurer himself, Alexandre enjoys activities such as trekking, late-night parties, and scuba diving. However, his perspective shifted in December 2021 when he had his son, Matteo Thomaz. The little boy is everything to Alexandre, and with his sister, Amanda Thomaz, and the rest of his family, Alexandre is raising a fine young man who loves his father dearly.

