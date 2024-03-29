Disney+’s Renegade Nell: Is the Adventure Show Fiction or Reality?

Starring Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, and Nick Mohammed. ‘Renegade Nell’ is an adventure series centered around a woman named Nell Jackson. The titular character gets accused of a murder she never committed and soon becomes well-versed in the way of highwaymen. Set in the 18th century, the series follows Nell as she gains a notorious reputation and becomes feared by travelers, only to soon discover that life has even bigger plans for her. Formerly titled ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell,’ the Disney+ show is able to captivate the viewers thanks to its intriguing characters and the swashbuckling adventures. However, this has also led the world to wonder whether the project is a work of fiction or it is inspired by a particular true event.

Renegade Nell is a Work of Fiction

Rather than being inspired by real-life events, ‘Renegade Nell’ is a result of Sally Wainwright’s imagination. The screenwriter has been behind some well-known shows like ‘Gentleman Jack,’ ‘Happy Valley‘ and ‘Unforgiven.’ The writer’s skills have allowed her to introduce the world to the character of Nell Jackson, who has to navigate eighteenth-century society as an outlaw and try to understand just what destiny has in store for her.

When the project first became public, it was still called ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell,’ with the titular character being referred to as a “swashbuckling highwaywoman.” “Nell’s a ball of irreverent, blustering energy, fighting against the privileged gatekeepers of English society in 1705, battling to contain mysterious forces within her and her enemies as she goes on the run with her two sisters,” Wainwright shared with The Hollywood Reporter when the series was first announced by Disney+ in April 2021 as a part of its British line-up.

The series combined historical elements with the world of fantasy in a manner that piqued the interest of many. Nell’s character has a past and present in the show that fits well with the time period that the story is set in while also allowing her to seem different than what people might expect from a female character of that era. The series does take some true historical elements to give their settings a bit more authenticity and realism.

Consider the concept of highwaymen, which often plagued the road of Britain up until the mid-nineteenth century. Though the very idea of these individuals has always opposed established laws, many have often found themselves being creatively captivated by them. Consider the well-known ballad by Alfred Noyes that was published in 1906. Titled ‘The Highwayman,’ the poem is also set in the 18th century but is much more about the love of an outlaw for a woman. The poem serves to highlight that the world has always found itself fascinated by the idea of highwaymen, something that the character of Nell Jackson has been able to capitalize on easily.

Actress Louisa Harland, whom you may also know from ‘Derry Girls,’ essays the role of Nell and has described the character to be multifaceted. She has also praised Wainwright’s way of work, stating to The Guardian that the writer “doesn’t enjoy writing for men. I mean, she writes brilliant men, but she enjoys wholeheartedly writing for women. Loves us.” The statement served to highlight that Wainwright’s work in the past has quite creatively presented female characters that many have fallen in love with.

However, one cannot deny that there is a very obvious element to the story that makes the world easily believe that the story is indeed fictional. We are, of course, talking about the magical elements within the series that are heralded by the magical entity called Billy Blind. The character is portrayed by Nick Mohammed and allows Nell to look even faster than the adventurous and dangerous life she has established for herself. Billy Blind’s character acts like a supernatural guide for Nell and truly helps establish the otherworldly nature of the story.

One aspect of Wainwright’s writing for this particular story that both Harland and Mohammed have expressed admiration for is how her story allows for a diverse cast despite being set in the eighteenth century. The effort is certainly an admirable one, and that has earned the writer praise from many. However, it also highlights that the show is indeed a work of fiction, though one that we can easily fall in love with.

In other words, ‘Renegade Nell’ can be credited as an entertaining piece of period drama and fantasy. However, it is certainly not based on a true story. That said, it makes use of elements from the society of the past to create a world that keeps the viewers coming back for more and more. Despite the prominent presence of magic, the characters provide a sense of reliability to many that allows the viewers to eagerly follow the stories of their favorite characters.

