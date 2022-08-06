Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the sixth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Booze and Girlfriend,’ Kazuya finally finds out whether Chizuru liked the birthday gift or not. When he goes to college, his friends tell him about a drinking party with some girls. Kazuya decides to accompany them but is shocked to see a familiar face there. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

The morning after giving Chizuru her gift, Kazuya stands on his balcony hoping to strike up a conversation with her. He is concerned that Chizuru may not have liked the gift, so a thousand negative thoughts rush through his mind. When Chizuru finally comes to the balcony, she thanks him for the present but also points out that it appeared to be a gift from a grandfather rather than a friend.

Kazuya is naturally embarrassed and tries to defend himself by arguing that he just wanted to get her something that can help her relax. Luckily, Chizuru is not disappointed at all and appears to appreciate his efforts. Using the opportunity, Kazuya mentions Ruka again even though he has already clarified in the note that they did not have sex. However, even before he could give any explanation, Chizuru tells him that she trusts him. Kazuya is thrilled and suggests going out to celebrate her birthday on the coming Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Chizuru is invited to a drinking party by her friends so she asks him to go out on some other day with her. Kazuya is sadly busy every other day of the week so they drop the plan for now. When he later visits his college on the following day, his friends begin to tease him about his girlfriend. They even go as far as frankly asking him whether the couple has had sex so far from not. Since they have been with each other for almost a year, they suspect that they naturally must have done it by now.

Kazuya feels embarrassed to answer any of their questions since they do not know the truth about their relationship. Sometime later that day, they tell him about a party that they have been invited to, where some girls will also be present. All the boys are thrilled to get a chance to finally impress a girl and they also take Kazuya with them. They take him to a room where the drinking party is supposed to be held, but as soon as Kazuya enters he is shocked to see a familiar face.

Chizuru is sitting right in front of him. His momentary reaction catches everyone’s attention and they ask whether he knows her. Luckily, Chizuru has managed to look completely different from her usual self by wearing a pair of glasses and applying a lot of makeup. Therefore, Kazuya’s friends fail to recognize her. As everyone sits down, Kazuya and Chizuru feel extremely uncomfortable as they know that the truth about their relationship can be revealed at any moment.

As it has already been planned, the girls and boys at the party prepare themselves for the drinking party. But before that, they have a brief introduction, where Chizuru’s friend mentions that she has a hundred boyfriends alluding to the fact that she is a rental girlfriend. At this point, Kazuya is quite distressed that his friends will soon find out that he has been lying to them for over a year now.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: Does Kazuya’s College Friends Learn the Truth About Chizuru? How Does He Protect Her?

Once the drinking party begins, the girls and boys there challenge each other to different tasks to test who can drink the most. All the while Kazuya and Chizuru are extremely careful not to make any mistake while being drunk that reveals their secret. However, after drinking for a while when Chizuru is challenged to drink an entire glass of alcohol at once, Kazuya fears that she may not be able to handle it. But to his surprise, Chizuru is not only up to the challenge but also manages to appear quite graceful while doing it.

However, he knows that they have already had enough alcohol and it’s only a matter of time before one of them reveals the truth about their relationship. Therefore, Kazuya decides to take all the challenges so that Chizuru does not have to drink more. He drinks one glass of alcohol after another. Despite being drunk, he manages to be conscious of his actions- at least in front of his friends. But at some point during the party, one of Chizuru’s friends removes her glasses arguing that she will look more beautiful without them.

For a moment, Chizuru and Kazuya feel that they have been exposed. While Chizuru hides her face with her hands and quickly wears her glasses again, the duo waits for some response. Luckily, everyone is so drunk by this point that they complement Chizuru that she looks like an actress. Even when her name and birth date are revealed, Kazuya’s friends fail to connect the obvious dots and do not recognize that they are sitting with their friend’s girlfriend or the fact that she is a rental girlfriend. Later that night, Chizuru helps an extremely hungover Kazuya reach his apartment and takes care of him.

