Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ or ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ is a romantic-comedy anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. The show follows a 20-year-old college student named Kazuya Kinoshita whose likes take an unexpected turn when his girlfriend dumps him for no apparent reason. Distraught and disillusioned, he turns to rental girlfriend services to soothe his pain and meets the beautiful Chizuru Mizuhara. Smart, gorgeous, and well-mannered, Chizuru immediately manages to gain his affection. Unfortunately, when he notices people feeling similar feelings after going out with Chizuru through her reviews on the app, he gets angry and rates her poorly.

This eventually leads to a fiery exchange between the duo which ends abruptly when Kazuya learns that his grandmother is unwell. When they reach the hospital to meet her, Kazuya’s grandmother is surprised to see Chizuru and inquires who she is. He lies that they are lovers and forces Mizuhara to play along. It marks the beginning of a complex relationship that spirals out of control as more girls enter the picture.

First released on July 11, 2020, the anime recounts a hilarious and sometimes heartwarming story of a young adult who is loved by millions of fans around the world. After the conclusion of it’s third installment, people are now curious when they will get to see their favorite characters on screen again. In case you wish to learn the same, then we have got you covered.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Release Date

‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ season 3 released on July 8, 2023, and concluded a few months later on September 30, 2023. The series comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Shinya Une, the anime features talented voice actors like Sora Amamiya (Chizuru), Shun Horie (Kazuya), Yuuki Aoi (Mami), Rie Takahashi (Sumi), Nao Touyama (Ruka), Yuu Serizawa (Mini), and Masayuki Akashaka (Kibe).

As far as the updates on ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ season 4 are concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been renewed for another installment by TMS Entertainment or any other company involved in the production or distribution of the show. Furthermore, the producers have also not officially commented on it’s future for now. These factors may make the fans a bit anxious about the show’s future, but we can still make an educated guess with the information we have as of now.

When it comes to anime renewals, probably the most important factors are the availability of source material, the reception of the latest season, manga, and Blu-ray & DVD sales. The first three installments of the rom-com series have adapted twenty volumes of Reiji Miyajima’s Japanese manga series. Luckily, there are already thirty-three volumes in circulation and the manga continues to be quite popular with the fans. So the creators have more than enough material for two more seasons at least and since the manga is still ongoing, ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ can even have six or more seasons.

The third season of the show was watched by fans all over the world but the show does not appear to have the same impact it made in it’s first installment. Furthermore, its overall rating has also dwindled but not so significantly to arouse concern. Looking at the popularity of the show, it is highly likely that the anime will be renewed at some point in the near future. Assuming there are no unforeseen delays in production and the show gets renewed soon, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu 3rd Season’ or ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ season 3 will premiere sometime in mid-2025.

Read More: Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained