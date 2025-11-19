Is Rental Family Based on a True Story?

‘Rental Family’ is the intriguing story of Phillip Vandarploeug, an American actor living in Japan. He faces a career crisis, unable to find anything meaningful to do with his talents. A surprising job opportunity leads to unforeseen changes in his life. He is approached by an agency to use his acting skills to play “roles” in real life. It requires him to pretend to be someone’s husband, father, family member, and more, temporarily. Though hesitant, he accepts the offer, playing his role for the agency, which also thinks of him as “The Token White Guy.”

However, when he starts to actually connect with the clients and the strangers in his life, the line between his professional and personal life starts to disappear. Faced with new people, complicated emotions, and unexpected relationships, the protagonist must navigate the turmoils of his own soul to find the purpose of his life. The American-Japanese comedy-drama film, directed by Hikari, comments on human nature, emotional connection, the idea of family, and meaning.

Rental Family is a Fictional Take on Familial Bonds in the Modern Era

‘Rental Family,’ despite being a fictional story, involves grounded emotions and complex characters. Written by the aforementioned director and co-writer, Stephen Blahut, it reflects certain realities in Japanese society. One of the core themes the film explores is the idea of family, and the different ways in which people perceive it. The protagonist Phillip explores a different world in Japan as she starts to “pretend” to be different people. His experiences in the narrative portray the reality of “found family.” The complexities of the modern conception of familial bonds are at the heart of the film. When the main character pretends to be the father of a young girl, it leads to an emotionally complex bond between the two.

Speaking to Variety, the director Hikari opined that she has been intrigued by takes of “chosen families” for a while, especially in an era where people aren’t closely connected. She added that the service has existed since the 1980s, but not many people know about it. She stated, “Family is everything for me, but I also wanted to show the beauty of found family and community. Even though people feel lonely in modern culture, this kind of service brings people together in a very awkward but fascinating way. I wanted to share that story with the world.” As a social institution, the idea of family has undergone rapid changes in the era of technological dominance. The narrative attempts to rekindle the sense of connection that is vital to the human experience.

The director’s sentiments were mirrored by Brendan Fraser, who plays Phillip Vandarploeug in the film. In a conversation with Moviefone, he expressed that he was excited about being part of the film and loved the premise of a rental family. When talking about the reality of actors in the real-life business, he said, “There are some 300 of them still exist in today, probably more now. But I felt like, of course it makes sense to have actors stand in for these surrogate mothers, fathers and brothers to the client’s needs. But the story itself deviates from that make-believe pretend, and it gets real when they stop pretending and are genuinely affected by the relationships that are forged.”

The protagonist’s character spiritually represents the struggles, experiences, and humanity behind the actors who play these real-life roles in the service of others. Interestingly, the rental family business in Japan is a real phenomenon that has been in existence for nearly four decades. It was started by a company in Tokyo called “Family Romance,” founded by Ishii Yuichi. Actors were given the opportunity to play roles in real life to help families in need. According to a report from News18, the rental family business began as a measure to counter loneliness and has gained popularity in recent years. Japan’s social reality is a major factor behind the success of this business, as many individuals tend to live alone. All in all, ‘Rental Family,’ although a fictional story, is an exploration of human connection through the portrayal of a real social phenomenon.

The Narrative Sheds Light on the Importance of Mental Health

At the macroscopic level, ‘Rental Family’ is also an exploration of the vital role that mental health wellness plays in people’s lives. The rental family business exists to help people find a family, but also to improve their overall mental health. Many individuals, in reality, find it difficult to express their feelings, insecurities, or traumas. In the absence of family members and friends, emotions tend to take a heavier toll, as there is an absence of empathy and understanding. The rental family business somehow attempts to bridge that gap, helping people overcome these difficulties.

Talking to Cinema Femme, the director Hikari explained that people who are struggling need an outlet to release their stress, and that the rental family business provides that space. She expressed, “You never know what’s happening in another person’s mind, so I wanted to create a film that could hopefully help people start to understand and support each other. That really is the way that we can make this world a better place.” The reality of mental health and its importance is getting more representation in the modern era, especially through films and TV shows. Ultimately, ‘Rental Family’ is a nuanced and humanistic exploration of difficult realities in the modern world.

