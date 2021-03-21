‘Return to Amish’ is a reality television series that is a continuation of ‘Breaking Amish.‘ It is created and written by Eric Evangelista and Shannon Evangelista. Ever since the show made its debut on May 22, 2014, it has spanned five successful seasons. The series portrays Abe, Jeremiah, Rebecca, and Sabrina’s journey after they leave their Amish community behind. The show is now coming back with its sixth season, and here’s everything you need to know about the first episode of ‘Return to Amish’ season 6!

Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Return to Amish’ season 6 episode 1 is scheduled to release on March 22, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC. New episodes will drop every Monday, and every episode will have a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Watch Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

Fans of the show can watch the season premiere of ‘Return to Amish’ season 6 on TLC as it airs on the timeslot mentioned above. Another option is to access the episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. You can alternatively watch the episodes on your personal streaming device through live TV services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. You can alternatively purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video.

Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season premiere is called ‘The Panic in Amish Park,’ where we will see the pandemic affecting the cast members. Jeremiah, Carmela, Ada, and Sabrina will be forced to come together in Florida. Sabrina will prepare for the arrival of her second child, while Jeremiah and Jethro must make peace. Rosanna and Maureen will decide to leave their Amish communities.

Apart from the pandemic bogging them down, Jeremiah will be looking for ways to reconnect with his biological family. Jeremiah was adopted when he was very young, and ever since, he grew up in Ohio. He will also have an argument with Carmela. Carmela will be brutally honest about the problems she faced during childbirth. Carmela has a new boyfriend named Jethro, and she will be expecting her fourth baby. Jeremiah will have a disagreement with Jethro.

There will be two new additions to the cast – Rosanna and Maureen. They belong to a very close-knit Amish family. Viewers will get to observe them up close and personal. One of them will get herself a belly ring, and the other one will enter a relationship with someone. They will undergo a series of fresh experiences on the show.

