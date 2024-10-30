Manhattan Alien Abduction: Were Richard and Dan Real Police Officers?

Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ chronicles the complex tale of Linda Napolitano, who claimed to have been taken by extraterrestrial beings in 1989. It actually follows all her asserts of the incident as well as its equally baffling aftermath in an effort to uncover whether it was all an elaborate hoax or actual proof of alien life. Therefore, of course, her statements about two men named Richard and Dan, who identified themselves to her as police officers before allegedly stalking her, is also an ordeal in and of itself.

Richard and Dan Allegedly Interrogated Linda About Her Reported Encounter

It was shortly after Linda went public with her tale of allegedly having been taken by aliens from her 12-floor apartment window that she suddenly got a knock at her door. It was 15 minutes to 10 o’clock, and she still vividly remembers two men identifying themselves as police officers, Richard and Dan, asking her to open the door as they had questions. According to Linda, they barged in and immediately began asking her a myriad of things about what she had experienced on the fateful night of November 30, 1989.

However, per Linda’s own accounts, Dan soon became emotional and got into her face as if alleging she was in cahoots with aliens before Richard calmed him down. She still vividly remembers that they ended the interview soon after and walked away, only for the latter to push the former up against a wall in her building hallway and scold him for his behavior. Little did she know that her subsequent efforts to find these officers would go to waste, just for ufologist/her friend Budd Hopkins to soon receive a letter from them.

In this letter, per the aforementioned show, Richard and Dan claimed to be on the security detail of a high-ranking diplomat before alleging they had all witnessed Linda’s alleged levitating abduction. They apparently then told the latter they were interested in the situation as they believed there had to be a reason why they witnessed what they thought they had witnessed but to no avail. What’s worse is that Linda soon became paranoid and felt as if she was being followed, just to actually see Richard or Dan near her place a few times.

Linda Napolitano Vehemently Asserts She Was Stalked in 1991

According to Linda’s statements, while she was paranoid to such an extent that she even started wearing wires all the time in an effort to feel safe, it turned out she did actually need it. That’s because, per her account, Richard and Dan actually kidnapped her one evening in April 1991 by forcing her into their vehicle and interrogating her again for hours. This time around, though, they were very clear that they believed she knew more about their plans than she was letting on and even made her take off her shoes to prove she wasn’t an alien herself.

Linda thankfully managed to escape, but the feeling she was being stalked never really went away. Then, in October 1991, Dan allegedly kidnapped her alone and brought her to a beach house all the way in Long Island. According to her statements, he then ordered her to dress in a white nightgown, like the one she had worn on the fateful night, and when she refused, he tried forcing himself on her. Fortunately, she again managed to escape and flee, and that was the last time she ever saw Richard and/or Dan in person, as per her statements.

As for the political diplomat they were reportedly on the security detail of, he had mailed Budd Hopkins a request to stall his investigation in an effort to let things flow naturally, but he refused. It has since been alleged that they believed the aliens’ grand plan was to get our reproductive information for their own analysis or to get our attention and push us toward sustainability, yet nothing has ever been proven. That’s because it has never been confirmed whether Linda was actually abducted or not, whether by aliens or by Richard and Dan. In fact, since they reportedly never came in front of Linda or anyone else again, it’s likely they weren’t even bodyguards or FBI officers at all.

