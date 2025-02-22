Richard Guilliatt: Where is the Journalist Who Broke Belle Gibson’s Story Now?

One of the most pivotal figures in exposing Belle Gibson’s web of lies was journalist Richard Guilliatt, who had spent years meticulously tracking her story. Through in-depth research and investigation, he was able to uncover numerous inconsistencies in her claims and found out a lot about her fabricated past and the persona she had carefully crafted for the public. His work played a crucial role in helping people understand the full scope of her deception. In Netflix’s ‘The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist,’ Richard provides a detailed account of how he first became involved in investigating Belle, the challenges he faced while gathering evidence, and why he believed it was essential for the truth to come to light.

Richard Guilliatt Was the First to Write About Belle Gibson’s Fake Claims

Richard Guilliatt had been following Belle Gibson’s rise to fame from the very beginning. His interest in her case was deeply personal—his wife, Susan, had been diagnosed with cancer in 2005, making him well aware of the market for “alternative medicine” targeting cancer patients. Because of this, he closely observed Belle’s growing popularity and the claims she was making. From the start, many aspects of her story didn’t add up in his mind, and he found it hard to believe that she had cured her so-called “malignant brain tumor” simply by following a few diet-based remedies. Skeptical of her narrative, he conducted thorough research and even published an article in which medical professionals debunked the validity of her claims.

In 2015, when news of Belle’s charity fraud scandal broke, Richard Guilliatt reached out to her, offering an opportunity to share her side of the story. He arranged to meet her at a café, and she agreed to show up. During their conversation, when he pressed her about her cancer diagnosis, Belle responded by expressing doubts about the doctors who had allegedly diagnosed her. Richard was stunned—this was the first time she had backtracked on her claims of being a cancer survivor. The more she spoke about her illness, the more convinced he became that she was lying. After wrapping up the interview, Belle unexpectedly called him again, casually mentioning how people had taken their own lives over negative press coverage.

Richard Guilliatt Found a Lot of Background Information About Belle Gibson

Richard Guilliatt didn’t stop his investigation with just one interview—he continued digging into Belle Gibson’s past, particularly because she had been vague about her early life. To his surprise, he found that she had very little digital footprint before 2014, the year she rose to fame. However, he eventually uncovered an old online skateboarding community where Belle had posted in 2009 about undergoing open-heart surgery at the age of 17. In her posts, she claimed that she had died during the procedure and had to be resuscitated.

As he continued his research, Richard came across another startling discovery. On the same forum, a boy had shared details about his brain cancer diagnosis. Just four months later, Belle posted that she, too, had been diagnosed with brain cancer. This raised serious suspicions that she had fabricated her story by copying his experience and making it her own. Richard also spoke to several of Belle’s former friends, piecing together more details about her history. Eventually, he compiled all his findings into a groundbreaking report, which was released in 2015 by the Weekend Australian Magazine.

Richard Guilliatt is Working as a Freelance Journalist Today

Richard Guilliatt left The Weekend Australian Magazine in 2020 and later joined News Limited as a staff writer, a position he held until June 2021. Since then, he has worked as an independent journalist, continuing to break important stories. Over the past few months, he has contributed several articles to The Australian, maintaining his reputation as a meticulous investigative journalist. With the release of Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ a fictionalized series based on Belle Gibson’s story, Richard has been vocal in his criticism of how the story was depicted. He has expressed concerns about the dramatization and inaccuracies in the series, particularly noting how elements of the real investigation were altered. Additionally, he found it ironic and frustrating that his wife’s true cancer survival story was incorporated into the screenplay without proper acknowledgment.

Richard Guilliatt now also hosts a podcast titled Shadow of Doubt with The Australian, which has received critical acclaim and numerous awards. In 2024, it won the Gold award for serialized podcasts at the New York Festivals Radio Awards. The previous year, it was named Best Crime Podcast of 2023 by Radio Today and was also shortlisted for Best Podcast (Series) in the Mumbrella Publish Awards. The podcast, which delves into gripping true crime cases, is available for streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. As an award-winning journalist, Richard’s work remains as vital as ever. With his sharp investigative skills and dedication to uncovering the truth, he continues to make an impact in the world of journalism, wielding his pen as a powerful tool in the fight for accountability.

