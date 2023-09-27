Ricky Sorrells: Where is the UFO Witness Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Encounters: Messengers’ delving deep into the early 2008 Unidentified Aerial/Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP) over Central Texas, we honestly get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it comprises not only archival footage and dramatic reenactments but also exclusive interviews with significant individuals to really underscore the events that transpired 15 years ago. Amongst those to thus be carefully mentioned in this Yon Motskin-directed original episode was actually UFO witness Ricky “Rick” Sorrells — so now, let’s just find out more about him, shall we?

Who is Ricky Sorrells?

Although it was reportedly on January 8, 2008, when dozens of Erath County locals sighted unexplainable lights in the evening sky, Ricky had come across the same thing more than a week prior. However, per the production, this Dublin-based machinist, rancher, as well as welder’s experience was almost in broad daylight while he was on a solo deer-hunting trip to the nearby woodlands. It’d suddenly gone dark as if heavy clouds had rushed overhead, according to his narrative to a researcher, yet the truth is there was nothing but a sole, massive object covering the entire area.

Ricky apparently couldn’t even determine the shape or size of this floating entity since it was so big, only to then be utterly shocked by it having no bolts, rivets, or connections — it was seamless. He’d actually used the scope of his rifle to get a better look at this silver, metallic thing to satisfy his curiosity, as indicated in the show, unaware he’d find something like an insect or mantis inside it. That’s when he did briefly consider pulling the trigger before thinking better, just for it to then take off in such high speed he was left dumbfounded, especially as it made no noise or affected the wind.

Ricky was admittedly laughed off when he initially confided in some close friends, yet he still chose to come forward upon reading several similar accounts in the paper following January 2008. “You hear about big bass or big buck in the area, but this is a different deal,” he said at the time. “It feels good to hear that other people saw something, because that means I’m not crazy.” But then came the alleged harassment in the form of strangers approaching his home, military-grade bullets being left behind in his car, and helicopters flying over his estate, driving him to stop being vocal regarding this entire eerie phenomenon altogether, according to the documentary.

Where is Ricky Sorrells Now?

There are several individuals who genuinely believe Ricky was intimated into silence because his encounter was during the day, and it could mean he likely caught more than any other witness. In fact, even Erath County Constable Lee Roy Gaitan expressed in the episode that he thinks his fellow believer “was possibly approached by someone and offered a monetary agreement. They wanted him quiet.”

Coming to Ricky’s current standing; well, it appears as if this family man continues to reside in his hometown of Dublin, Texas, to this day, where he’s glad to be surrounded by his loving daughters. As for his profession, since deciding to step away from the limelight that comes along with openly discussing UAPs, he has evolved from a Manufacturing Supervisor at an oil industry company by the name of TechnipFMC to a broker, realtor, and entrepreneur at Sorrells Realty Team.

