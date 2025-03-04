Rita Dixit-Kubiak: Where is Ash Armand’s Mother Now?

Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas’ is a three-part true crime documentary series that delves deep into the life and crimes of one of the stars of Showtime’s ‘Gigolos’ — Ash Armand. Thanks to the interviews with his family and former colleagues, such as Nick Hawk, Bradley Lords, and Brace Land, the audience is provided with all the intricate details of the brutal murder of Herleen Dulai and Ash’s involvement in it. Another important person in his life features in the show — Rita Dixit-Kubiak.

Rita is the mother of Akshaya Kubiak, who gained fame through his stage name — Ash Armand. However, besides fame, he also gained notoriety when he was convicted and sentenced for Herleen’s murder in the summer of 2020. As Rita claimed in the show, she and the rest of the family supported Akshaya as he got into the male escort business, but she admitted that she was in disbelief when she saw her son in the news for the wrong reasons.

Rita Dixit-Kubiak is the Founder of Shakti Caravan Today

Hailing from Delhi, India, Rita Dixit-Kubiak attended Friends World College, where she wrote a thesis on the subject “East Asian Medicine in Modern Japan.” She got more involved with Japan’s health industry by founding Kyoto’s Metal-medical Forum, through which she attempted to better the interactions between the nation’s health practitioners and environmental activists. Given her Indian roots, she took several Kyoto residents on annual educational tours to India, especially the Udaipur region, between 1993 and 1998.

In Udaipur, Rita is also the Founder Trustee and Program Coordinator of an NGO called the Big Medicine Charitable Trust. With expertise in traditional medicine anthropology, she has raised awareness about the connection between the human body and nature and how human health is directly linked to the health of the planet. At some point, she also graduated from Long Island University, helping her become an Independent Arts and Crafts Professional in one way or another. Over the course of her decades-long career as a Hatha Yoga and Zen Shiatsu teacher and health and ecology researcher, she has impacted relationships between various individuals and organizations by getting involved in eco-tourism, cross-cultural exchanges, women’s issues, and natural health practices.

As of today, she serves as the co-founder, onsite program director, and co-ordinator of Shakti Caravan. It is an initiative that helps people to get in touch with the humanity within themselves and others and feel their connection to mother earth. Shakti Caravan is a joint effort of The Vanaver Caravan, a New York-based dance troupe, and the Shakti Academy of Performing Arts and Healing, which is a product of the Big Medicine Charitable Trust based in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Rita Dixit-Kubiak’s Life Revolves Around Her Family and Health

Rita’s personal life reflects her successful and impactful professional career. Although she is an Indian native, Rita has lived in Japan and the US for more than three decades or so. In her free time, the senior resident of Las Vegas reportedly teaches yoga and practices shiatsu. Moreover, she writes for US and Japanese journals on topics related to health and the environment. Residing in Las Vegas, Nevada, she is admittedly in a polygamous marriage as she shares her husband with another woman under the same roof. From what we can tell, she leads a fulfilling life with her family, details of which she prefers to keep under the carpet and away from the public eye.

