Rivals: Where Are Tony Baddingham’s House and O’Hara House in Real Life?

Hulu’s ‘Rivals‘ transports the audience to the picturesque surroundings of Rutshire, where the characters clash for power and love. Loyalties shift, and rival teams are established, as each tries to grasp at the opportunities that will change their lives. On one side, there is Tony Baddingham and his established media company, Corinium, which has had a stronghold on television for a long time. Pushing against him is the newly created Venturer, led by Declan O’Hara and Rupert Campbell-Black. A lot of strategizing, backstabbing, and secret affairs unravel within the halls of their offices as well as their houses, made more eye-catching by the beautiful places serving as the filming locations for the show.

Declan O’Hara’s House Has an Interesting Connection to Aidan Turner

The O’Hara residence, known as the Priory, is an integral location as it serves as the headquarters of Venturer. The scenes featuring the house have been filmed at Chavenage House in Tetbury, Gloucestershire. The Elizabethan manor was originally built in 1383 and is currently owned by the Lowsley Williams family, who came into its possession in 1891. While the building is now known for appearing in some of the most iconic British shows and movies, it is also steeped in rich history, particularly around the rule and demise of Charles I. Its connection to the royal family has persisted, with King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry having walked its halls.

With Chavenage House transforming into the Priory, lead actor Aidan Turner, who plays Declan O’Hara, spends a lot of time there. But ‘Rivals’ is not the first time he has filmed in the house. The building has been a part of Turner’s career-defining show, ‘Poldark,’ in which he played the lead role of Ross Poldark. In the historical drama series, Chavenage House stood in for the Poldark family home, Trenwith, which remained a main location for all five seasons of the show. Additionally, it has appeared as Styles Court in Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mysterious Affair at Styles’ and as Candleford Manor in the BBC’s ‘Lark Rise to Candleford.’ It has also been featured in ‘Wolf Hall,’ ‘The Pale Horse,’ and ‘Tess of the D’Urbervilles.’ Apart from filming, it is also a popular wedding destination.

Tony Baddingham’s House is Filmed on a Lavish Estate

In ‘Rivals,’ Tony Baddingham shares a home called the Falconry with his wife, Monica. The scenes featuring their grand house are filmed at Neston Park near Corsham, in Wiltshire. Built in the late 1700s, it is a 2,000-acre private estate under the care and ownership of Sir James Fuller, the 4th baronet. Apart from appearing in TV shows and movies, the estate is also known for its organic farms and blossoming nature. Their turn towards sustainable farming has turned the estate into a carbon-neutral place, with the focus on a completely organic and environmentally friendly approach.

In addition to ‘Rivals,’ fans may also recognize Neston Park from productions like the BBC’s 2008 period drama series, ‘Larkrise to Candleford,’ and ITV’s 2007 adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion.’ It was also featured in the 2025 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Towards Zero.’ The location has also featured in the Aidan Turner-starrer, ‘Poldark.’ In addition to the filming, the estate has also opened its grounds to hosting public events, like the WOMAD music festival.

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