Ro-mina Ustayev’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Members Only: Palm Beach Star?

Although a proud native of Uzbekistan with Persian-Jewish roots, Ro-mina Ustayev was primarily raised in the heart of Pennsylvania and thus considers the Coal State her home. That’s because her family had relocated there when she was merely 5 years old for better opportunities, just for her as well as her brother to end up making the absolute most of it. As indicated in Netflix’s ‘Members Only: Palm Beach,’ the siblings made their fortune together before the young woman chose to spread her wings by pursuing her creative passions.

How Did Ro-mina Ustayev Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly back when Ro-mina Ustayev was just a girl that she understood the significance of culture, integrity, and money, driving her to focus on building a name for herself. According to her accounts, she always wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry in some way, but she initially chose to follow a more traditional path to gather capital. Certain professions “require a good amount of investment up front!” she candidly told CanvasRebel Magazine. “I wasn’t sure that I would be able to pursue my dreams until after college.”

Ro-mina hence enrolled at university as a pharmacy major, only to shift gears to early childhood education upon failing, in the hopes of one day establishing her own day care business. However, upon graduating, she joined her brother’s home care agency as a Marketing Director despite having no formal training in the field and still managed to take it to new heights. She admittedly “helped our company rise to one of the biggest agencies in the Philadelphia area,” which seemingly enabled them both to eventually move on with a significant profit in hand.

That’s when Ro-mina took a leap of faith and dove headfirst into the industries she had been dreaming of since she was a kid — she started working on music and evolved into a designer. She released her debut single “Insane” in 2016, which she followed up with remixes, another single titled “Queen of the Night” that same year, and “Eternity” as well as its remixes in 2017. She then put out her debut 9-song album ‘Nine,’ a 4-song EP called ‘Goddess,’ additional singles such as “Karma” and “Pink Gold,” plus a 5-song EP entitled ‘RO,’ all in 2017 itself.

Ro-mina has since released several more singles, like “Crave” in 2019, “Dance” in 2021, “La Isla Bonita” in 2022, “Superstar” in 2025, “Temptation” in 2025, and most recently, “Dreamer.” During this period, the young woman has also built a career as an interior designer thanks to the unwavering support of her loving real estate entrepreneur husband, Roman Ustayev. She admittedly started out by staging the homes her beau had been dealing in, the creative side of which she loved to such an extent that she decided to turn it into a full-fledged job in 2017.

All of this enabled Ro-mina to move to affluent Palm Beach, Florida, for good around early 2021, where she is gradually growing in the socialite as well as the philanthropic world too. Nevertheless, it appears as if her focus remains on being an artist, an interior designer, and a rising fashion designer – she launched ROMi Runway while pregnant with her 3rd son in 2023. Since then, it appears as if she has happily been juggling life as a married mother of three, singer-songwriter, socialite, and the brains behind both ROMi Designs Homes and ROMi Runway.

Ro-Mina Ustayev’s Net Worth

With Ro-Mina having been actively working for nearly two decades as of writing, it goes without saying that she has managed to accumulate substantial wealth for herself. Unfortunately, it’s hard to calculate the precise sum since the details of her salaried income, record sales, song publishing, and entrepreneurial services are unclear, but we do have estimates. From what we can tell, based on her skill set, the fact that she was under her brother’s employment, and her dedication to the position, we believe she earned $100,000 per year as a Marketing Director.

As for Ro-Mina’s music, it appears to have made a significant contribution to her wealth since she is a Billboard-charting artist whose records are available to stream on all major platforms. Regarding her design work, while she takes on clients for ROMi Designs Homes across Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Boca Raton, Florida, the aim of ROMi Runway is to offer affordable luxury clothing that helps everyone feel their best selves every day. Taking all these aspects into consideration, along with her potential assets in terms of her home and cars, investments, returns, and expenses as a happily married mother of three, we estimate Ro-Mina’s net worth to be close to $5 million.

