Roar Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Roar’ is an anthology series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (‘GLOW‘) and based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection of the same name. The series features unique and compelling individual stories that depict how women deal with society and navigate the various challenges they face in their day-to-day lives. However, the narrative highlights the problems women face with the help of magical realism and dark humor that can easily end up confusing the audience.

The first episode tells the story of Wanda, a popular writer who realizes that she is slowly disappearing. Naturally, if you watched the episode, you must be looking for answers about Wanda’s situation. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Roar’ episode 1! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Roar Episode 1 Recap

The first episode, titled ‘The Woman Who Disappeared,’ opens with Wanda arriving in Los Angeles. She is an African American writer who rose to fame after publishing her autobiographical novel detailing her struggles with racism and sexism. Her book is being adapted into a movie, and Wanda arrives in the city to meet with the studio executives. At the airport, she meets Blake, who works for the studio. Blake drives Wanda to her hotel. However, on the way, Wanda learns that her reservation was canceled because her ID could not be verified. Therefore, Blake arranges a luxurious apartment for Wanda.

At the apartment, Wanda prepares for her meeting with the studio executives. The following day, Wanda arrives a the studio’s office but does not receive an ID card because of a supposed camera malfunction. However, Wanda is offended by the situation. After a brief conversation with a writer, Wanda is led to the conference room by Blake. During the meeting with the executives, Wanda tries to share her outline for the screenplay. However, she learns that the studio wants to make her book into a VR experience. Wanda is appalled by the decision and questions it. However, the executives strongly neglect her concerns and queries.

The meeting ends with the executives inviting Wanda to dinner, where they will test a demo of the VR experience. Wanda buys a dress before going to the party but realizes that people are becoming oblivious to her presence. She walks to the dinner party but appears to be invisible to everyone present there. The VR demo recreates a haunting incident from Wanda’s life and depicts two white police officers unjustly arresting her father. An overwhelmed Wanda sits by herself until Blake notices her. A brief conversation with Blake changes Wanda’s perspective on the situation.

Roar Episode 1 Ending: How Did Wanda Disappear?

In the episode, viewers and Wanda slowly realize that the acclaimed writer gradually disappears into her new surrounding. Most of the white people around Wanda remain oblivious to her presence, and she appears invisible to them. In the final moments, Wanda questions why she is disappearing, and Blake answers that she is already aware of the answer. Thus, determined to change the situation, Wanda heads back to the party. The episode highlights the struggles of a modern independent black woman with strong opinions. Wanda’s disappearance is a metaphor for how society treats women who try to voice their opinions.

As long as Wanda’s opinions (presented in her book) have a monetary benefit for the studio executives, she “appears” to them. However, when her opinions differ from their own, the executives do not see Wanda, implying that she adds no value to the discussion. The situation escalates at the dinner party, where almost no one is able to see Wanda. It is implied that instead of standing her ground and firmly voicing her opinions, Wanda let the executives walk over her. Therefore, she is disappearing more and more.

The episode also highlights how the struggles of women and racial minorities are generalized by society as Wanda’s story is turned into a virtual experience for everyone. Thus, the narrative sparks an ethical conflict within Wanda and challenges her to raise her voice against the behavior of the studio executives. In the end, Wanda realizes that she must continue to voice her opinions until they are heard. Therefore, she returns to the party intent on changing the situation. Given Wanda’s determination, it is safe to assume that Wanda does “reappear” to the public.

