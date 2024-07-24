Rob and Kassy: Is the Love Island Couple Still Together?

Finding love on Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA‘ can be challenging and exhilarating. Contestants live together in a villa to find romance, and connections can form gradually or swiftly. Robert “Rob” Rausch and Kassy Castillo experienced the latter in the sixth season. Having met during the fifth season, it was only in the sixth that they coupled up and bonded. Their affection quickly became evident, giving fans hope that their relationship would flourish outside the villa.

Rob and Kassy Knew Each Other From the Fifth Season

Robert “Rob” Rausch and Kassy Castillo were contestants on the fifth season of ‘Love Island USA’ but never coupled up. Rob was eliminated early on, while Kassy was paired with someone else. Rob joined at the beginning of the sixth season and had a chaotic journey. He went through a tumultuous breakup with Leah, and his connection with Andrea ended abruptly. After coupling with Daniela, Rob confided in a friend that he wasn’t feeling a solid connection and doubted he’d find love this season.

While standing with Daniela on the brink of elimination, Kassy Castillo joined as a “bombshell.” When asked who she would couple up with to save from elimination, she chose Rob. The two had plenty to talk about and quickly fell into an easy camaraderie. As the finale approached, they found time to sneak away and share some private moments. Rob confided in Aaron that he finally felt he had met his match this season and was looking forward to seeing how things would unfold both in the villa and the real world. Just before the finale, when the public voting results were revealed, Rob and Kassy knew their connection was too fresh to have left a strong impression. They weren’t very disappointed when they were told they didn’t make it to the finale.

It Does Not Seem Like Rob and Kassy’s Connection Has Lasted

Rob and Kassy returned for an ‘Aftersun’ episode where they discussed their relationship status and reflected on their season. They revealed that they had stayed in touch since leaving the villa but did not confirm or deny if they were still together. When asked about his initial connection with Leah Kateb, Rob mentioned that there was something special about her, but he didn’t think they would rekindle their relationship. His fond remarks about Leah and his statement that she would always hold a special place in his heart led many fans to speculate about the seriousness of his relationship with Kassy.

Rob and Kassy follow each other on social media, but it seems unlikely they are currently in a romantic relationship. They only spent three days together in the villa, and their limited time to truly get to know each other has led fans to believe that their connection may not have lasted. Despite the initial excitement, their brief relationship did not provide a solid foundation for a lasting romance. Fans are left to speculate about the status of their relationship, as official confirmation can only come from Rob and Kassy themselves or during the upcoming Reunion episode. Until then, their relationship status remains a topic of curiosity and speculation.

Kassy Castillo is Focusing on Her Podcast These Days

The fame of being a reality TV star is not new to Kassy, who was one of the runner-ups on the fifth season of ‘Love Island USA’ along with her partner, Leonardo Dionicio. The two broke up a few weeks after filming ended, and Kassy has since moved on. She is now focusing on her thriving career as an influencer, boasting 202k followers on Instagram and an impressive profile on TikTok.

She frequently collaborates with brands such as Pretty Little Thing, White Fox Boutique, and Maybelline, handling each deal perfectly. In addition to her influencer work, Kassy is also a podcaster. She co-hosts ‘Just a Girl’ with her fifth-season co-star Taylor Smith. They dropped the first episode in May 2024 and have been busy “spilling all the tea” and having a blast while working together.

Rob Rausch’s Fascination With Snakes Has Continued

Even though Rob had been on the fifth season of ‘Love Island USA,’ he only spent five days in Casa Amor before being sent home. His initial stint on the show wasn’t very rewarding, so he returned for the sixth season to try his luck again. After filming concluded, with no apparent romantic connections to pursue, Rob went back to Florence, Alabama, where he works as a snake wrangler. His job involves handling, capturing, and relocating snakes, often working to remove them from human-inhabited areas or studying them in their natural habitats. Rob also describes himself as a “video creator” and a “snake athlete,” with most of his content focusing on his time in the wild and encounters with different snakes. His peculiar lifestyle brings him joy, and as he said, it is in the wild that truly soothes his soul.

