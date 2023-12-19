Rob Reiner’s Spinal Tap II Begins Filming in New Orleans Early Next Year

The filming of ‘Spinal Tap II’ is set to commence in New Orleans early next year. With Rob Reiner at the helm, the project is a sequel to the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut and the fabled 1984 rock mockumentary ‘This Is Spinal Tap.’

Reiner explained that the upcoming film’s plot revolves around the band’s extensive history, having played iconic venues like Albert Hall and Wembley Stadium while touring extensively in both the UK and Europe. According to the filmmaker, the premise emerges from the fact that Ian Faith, their former manager (the character of Tony Hendra, who has since passed away), is no longer around. In the sequel, Ian’s widow inherits a contract stipulating that Spinal Tap owes one more concert. Faced with the threat of legal action, the band members, who have not spent much time together recently, find themselves compelled to reunite, confronting years of bad blood as they are forced to deal with each other and fulfill this contractual obligation.

‘This Is Spinal Tap’ featured Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as members of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The sequel reunites the actors embodying the perpetually delusional UK rockers from the original: McKean reprises the role of the hair-tossing frontman David St. Hubbins; Guest returns as the guitarist Nigel “one louder” Tufnel; and Shearer portrays the bassist Derek Smalls, the iconic nucleus of England’s loudest and sauciest heavy metal band. Notably, no drummers are featured, as their fictional fates include perishing by exploding on drum stools and succumbing to “freak gardening accidents,” among other scenarios.

Reiner played the role of Marty DiBergi, a filmmaker who captures the comedic and chaotic aspects of the band’s American tour, in the original film and the director will reprise the character in the sequel. Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer are spearheading the creation of the new film. Frank Marshall takes on the role of producer, while Matthew George, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Hernan Narea serve as executive producers for Castle Rock Entertainment.

In a recent interview, Reiner revealed that the upcoming film will feature appearances by iconic musicians such as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Elton John, along with several others.

Originally set for release on March 19, 2024, ‘Spinal Tap II’ faced delays due to the industry-wide disruptions caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As a result, we can expect the film to be released towards the end of next year. New Orleans, the principal location of the film, has recently provided the backdrop for productions such as ‘The Killer‘ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s.’

