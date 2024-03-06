Robert Lichfield: The WWASP Founder Now Prefers to Keep a Low Profile

Netflix’s ‘The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping’ is a docu-series shedding light on the experiences of individuals who, as teenagers, were placed in a behavioral modification program known as Ivy Ridge. The focus extends beyond Ivy Ridge to similar institutions operating under the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools (WWASP). Through interviews and revelations, the series raises critical questions about the ethical implications and impact of such programs on the lives of those involved. It aims to unravel the inner workings of these schools while also providing insights into Robert Lichfield, the founder of the program, and his potential accountability in its operations.

Who is Robert Lichfield?

Robert Browning Lichfield hailed from a sizable Mormon family in southern Utah, being one of twelve siblings. With modest means, his family faced challenges in meeting fundamental needs. Lichfield initially pursued education at Dixie State University, later renamed Utah Tech University, but opted to discontinue his college studies. His professional journey commenced as a staff member at Provo Canyon Boys School. Lichfield left the school, which was facing allegations of child abuse, neglect, and mistreatment, in 1988.

Subsequently, Lichfield established the inaugural program under the WWASP umbrella, known as Cross Creek Manor in La Verkin, Utah. During this period, the documentary asserts that Lichfield was engaged in a management contract with Brightway Adolescent Hospital. It is alleged that numerous students were directed to his program from the hospital. Lichfield appointed Ken Kay, the nighttime guard at Brightway, as the President of WWASP and positioned him as the public representative of the program.

In 2007, a lawsuit representing over 100 plaintiffs was filed against WWASP, accusing the organization of physical and sexual abuse as well as fraudulent concealment of such abuse. Lichfield responded by filing counter-suits against some of the individuals involved in the lawsuits, and he was never convicted of any crime. During the time of the lawsuits, Lichfield held a notable position as one of the six co-chairs of the Utah state fundraising committee for the Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney. The news surrounding these lawsuits brought significant defamation to the candidate and added controversy to Lichfield’s already contentious reputation.

Lichfield asserted that he was a distant manager and only occasionally visited the schools, claiming to not know about any alleged abuse. Despite these allegations, by 2010, all programs under WWASP had closed down. Nonetheless, the documentary asserts that Lichfield had a significantly close connection to the daily operations of the programs, presenting alleged email correspondence as evidence. In these emails, he purportedly referred to the children as “units” and described his operation as a “McDonald’s franchise.” Additionally, the documentary claims that when Lichfield’s sister-in-law inquired about the various shell companies overseeing these programs, he reportedly told her to “shut up” and avoid raising unnecessary questions.

Where is Robert Lichfield Now?

In the subsequent years, numerous lawsuits were filed by parents and former participants of WWASP’s programs, with Robert Lichfield being named in several of these legal actions. Despite the legal scrutiny, no convictions or charges have been brought against him as of now. In 2013, Lichfield once again distanced himself from the programs and said, “I wasn’t there, I didn’t abuse or mistreat students, nor did I encourage or direct someone else to do so. I provided business services that were non-supervision, care, or treatment services to schools that were independently owned and operated.”

In 2021, the mayor of Hurricane, Utah, sought financial support from local businessmen to fund a recreational center, and Lichfield was among those approached. He agreed to donate a metal building that had been stored in Utah. The deal was finalized in January 2023, and the mayor suggested naming the recreational building after Lichfield due to his ownership. However, the proposal encountered strong opposition from many residents of the town, leading to the circulation of petitions against honoring his name. As of now, the project has not been implemented.

After the closure of the WWASP programs, Lichfield maintained a low profile. He had constructed an extensive estate in Utah adorned with farmlands and sophisticated statues, but it remains unoccupied presently. He avoids media interactions, and rumors circulate that he spends a significant amount of time outside the country. Some sources suggest that he might still be involved in similar programs, establishing new chains in different parts of the world under different names to evade speculation and scrutiny.

