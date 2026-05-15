Why did Roi and Cameron Break Up? Do They Get Back Together?

Netflix’s ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine‘ follows Berlin and his crew on yet another heist, where they face unprecedented risk and danger. Things are much more complicated now because the team has to pull off two heists simultaneously. As if that wasn’t tense enough, the crew also struggles with the complexities of their relationships. While usually Berlin is not concerned with the relationships of the people around him, it does matter when two people in his crew cannot stand one another. Cameron and Roi fell in love during the events of the Paris heist, but when they return for the next job, there is a clear tension between them. And it turns out that most of it has to do with Cameron’s self-destructive nature. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cameron’s Old Relationship Causes Trouble in Paradise With Roi

When Cameron was introduced to the crew for the Paris heist, she was still picking up the pieces from her previous relationship. She had always had an affinity for danger, but things spiraled after she fell for a guy named Jimmy. With his things escalating to such a point that, after a while, Cameron started to lose her mind. The relationship started to take a toll on her mental health, and eventually, she was institutionalized. This is when Berlin found her and brought her into the crew for the Paris heist. By this time, she had been thoroughly broken, but she didn’t get enough time to reflect on why she had fallen apart with Jimmy. Still, when she fell for Roi, she thought the past was behind her for good. But then, just as things started to get good in her relationship, Jimmy found her.

He knocked at her door, demanding to see her, but she didn’t want to do it. She asked Roi to tell her ex to leave her alone. She knew that someone needed to knock sense into Jimmy because, without that, he would never stop coming for her. Roi could have gone to the door and handled the situation, sending Jimmy on his way, by hook or by crook. However, he knew that this would do nothing to help Cameron. He knew that she needed to face her fears, and by confronting Jimmy, she could find a resolution to the conflict that had broken her up in the first place. Of course, he didn’t realize that Cameron wasn’t yet ready to face Jimmy. She had felt a knot in her stomach when Jimmy showed up, and she feared that it was because she still had feelings for him.

On Cameron’s insistence, she decided to go to the door and talk to Jimmy. However, instead of rejecting him, she ended up walking away with him. She spent the rest of the night with him, and she returned in the morning to tell Cameron she had decided to give Jimmy another chance. She broke Roi’s heart because he thought Cameron had gone to resolve her past once and for all. He blamed her for not being able to face Jimmy and being truthful about her feelings. She, on the other hand, blamed him for forcing her to go to Jimmy in the first place. This blame game pushes them to hate each other, but that doesn’t mean they have stopped loving one another.

Cameron and Roi Never Get the Chance to Reconcile

For Roi, Cameron going back to Jimmy was a massive betrayal. He thought he and Cameron were going to spend the rest of their lives together. So, when she left him, he lost his faith in love. Cameron, on the other hand, could not accept that her self-destructive behavior had ruined something great in her life. While she may have chosen Jimmy, she actually loved Roi. Eventually, she did break up with Jimmy, and when she returned to join Berlin’s new heist, she knew Roi would be there. However, she was too blinded by her pride to accept that she had made a mistake. Berlin hoped that spending time with each other would lead them to solve their problems, but it only made the two of them angrier at each other.

Cameron and Roi are left at the boat to keep an eye on their prisoner while the rest of the crew leaves to find out what’s in the Duke’s collection. Eventually, the confrontation happens, and Roi imagines a whole version of events where he kisses Cameron, they make up, confess their love for one another, and spend the rest of the time partying and dancing happily around Seville. However, this fantasy never turns into a reality. Later, Cameron leaves to snoop on the Duke’s illegal business with his boats, while Roi remains with the rest of the crew. While the heist is eventually successful, Cameron never makes it back. She is found out and killed by the Duke’s men on the boat.

When it becomes clear to her that she is not going to make it out alive, she records a message for Roi, which she knows will be delivered only when the boat is closer to the shore. In the message, she apologizes to him and says all the things she should have said before. By the time Roi gets her message, she is already dead, and hearing her words makes him break down completely. It proves that, in time, he and Cameron would have found their way back to one another. But they never got that opportunity, and now, Roi must make peace with the fact and move on with his life.

Read More: Where is the Lady With an Ermine Now? Why was It Sold at a Low Price?