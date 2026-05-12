Where is Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine Filmed?

Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, Netflix’s ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine’ is the second season of the Spanish crime heist drama series ‘Berlin,’ which is a prequel and spin-off of ‘Money Heist.’ Originally titled ‘Berlín y La Dama Del Armiño,’ the narrative revolves around the titular character, who orchestrates a fresh plan to attempt a heist of a Da Vinci masterpiece from under the nose of the Duke of Málaga, Álvaro Hermoso de Medina, and his wife, Genoveva Dante, the couple whose plan to blackmail Berlin backfires.

This time, Berlin summons a competent team of gangsters to help him bring his master plan to life. As part of his plan, he and his gang pretend to steal the Lady with an Ermine in order to catch the Duke and Duchess by surprise. Motivated by vengeance, Berlin tries his best to pull off another masterful heist with his team. The tale of revenge unfolds in the Spanish city of Seville, where its sunlit, bustling streets add to the chaos of the suspenseful narrative.

Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine Filming Locations

Since the series is largely set against the backdrop of Seville, the production team of ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine’ chose to film extensively on location. Select sequences were also shot elsewhere in the country, including Madrid, San Sebastián, and Peñíscola. The production of the sophomore season of the spin-off series kicked off in January 2025 and ran for a few months before concluding in late August of the same year. The cast and crew likely had a great time bringing the show to life, making the entire process more fun and memorable for everyone involved.

Seville, Spain

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine’ ventured into several locations in Seville in southern Spain. The capital of Andalusia served as the primary filming spot to preserve the authenticity of the setting. The crew captured the historic charm of the city’s rich blend of Gothic, Moorish, and Renaissance architecture, as well as the sunlit aesthetic to add depth to the fast-paced and high-stakes events that unfold in the lives of Berlin and his gang. Over the years, Seville has hosted the production of a variety of movies and television shows, such as ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Warrior Nun,’ ‘The Captive,’ ‘Golpes,’ ‘Marshland,’ and ‘Reds.’

Madrid, Spain

Shooting of the second season of the ‘Money Heist’ prequel also took the team to Madrid — the primary filming destination of ‘Berlin.’ The capital of Spain is a prominent production hub owing to its diverse landscape, ranging from historic neighborhoods to modern architecture, as well as first-rate film infrastructure, experienced crews and skilled technicians. Aside from ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine,’ the city also assisted in the production of a wide range of titles of varying genres and scales. Some of the movies and shows that highlight the beauty of Madrid are ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ ‘Elite,’ ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘The English,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ and ‘Papillon.’

Other Locations in Spain

Additional portions for ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine’ were also taped in a few other locations across Spain, including San Sebastián. Situated in Spain’s Basque Autonomous Community, Donostia / San Sebastián provided a scenic backdrop to many important scenes. In addition, the municipality of Peñíscola also served as one of the production locations. Located on the Costa del Azahar, it is also a popular tourist destination.

Read More: Money Heist Berlin: Where is the Spanish Prequel Series Shot?