Is Greg Russo Based on a Real Novelist? Is Mai-Tai Murders a Real Novel?

Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, HBO Max’s ‘Rooster’ steps into the not-so-colorful life of Greg Russo, a writer of extremely popular but critically looked down upon beach thrillers. Having quit college way back, he finds himself mostly detached from campus life, save for the fact that his ex-wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Katie, are both professors. When he hears of Katie’s crumbling marriage, Greg makes his way straight to Ludlow College in the hopes of becoming her anchor, not realizing that he is soon to be trapped in a web of social complexities. As the father and daughter duo try to reconnect and rebuild in this comedy series, Greg’s background as a writer out of his element continues to inform the narrative, especially in how his work, ‘Mai-Tai Murders,’ almost seems to imitate his life.

Greg Russo is Partially Based on the Famous Novelist Carl Hiaasen, of Bad Monkey Fame

The character of Greg Russo in ‘Rooster’ appears to be a heavily fictionalized recreation of real-life writer Carl Hiaasen, who is famous across the globe for his satirical crime thriller novels. This particular inspiration traces back to Hiaasen’s collaboration with writers Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, co-creators of ‘Rooster,’ who also serve as the creative force behind Apple TV+’s ‘Bad Monkey.’ As it so happens, ‘Bad Monkey’ itself is based on Hiaasen’s smash-hit book of the same name, and its aesthetic is perfectly mirrored through Greg Russo and his body of work on-screen. While both Lawrence and Tarses have confirmed across numerous platforms that Greg is loosely based on Hiaasen, the chances of this being a direct, biographical rendition are slim.

In his interview with People, Tarses described Hiaasen as “a man of the people” and a loving father, an aspect that is fundamental to Greg’s character in the series. Hiaasen began as a journalist, famously writing for the Miami Herald from 1976 until his retirement in 2021. He continues to write novels in his spare time, often satirizing pop culture and stretching it to its limits. This, combined with his humorous touch, has made Hiaasen one of the most successful writers, with more than 20 of his novels ranking high on the New York Times Best Seller lists.

Steve Carell Draws From His Own Relationship With His Daughter to Make Greg Seem Real

In ‘Rooster,’ Greg Russo is presented as a complex character who often struggles with making the decision to take the correct course in life. While this makes him a deeply human and relatable presence in the story, it is also the starting point for many of his familial troubles, particularly when it comes to his daughter and his ex-wife. Both of these elements were most likely invented from the ground up by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and are not necessarily connected to real life. While much of the show centers around Greg’s relationship with his daughter, in real life, Hiaasen has two sons, Quinn and Scott, which further emphasizes the dramatized nature of the HBO Max series.

For actor Steve Carell, who essays Greg, the role is loosely reminiscent of his relationship with his daughter, Elisabeth Anne Carell. While speaking to the Associated Press, he recalled an incident where Elisabeth was going home, and the duo had to choose between calling an Uber and Steve driving her all the way. While both of them preferred Uber, they agreed to the other option, believing it to be what the other wanted. This exchange made Steve realize that he was trying too hard, and likely helped shape his performance in ‘Rooster.’ Notably, Elizabeth also happens to be a production assistant on the show and reportedly spent a lot of time discussing the story with actor Charly Clive, who plays Steve’s on-screen daughter, Katie.

Mai-Tai Murders is a Part of the Fictional Rooster Saga

Just as Greg is a fictional character designed for the world of ‘Rooster,’ his book, ‘Mai-Tai Murders,’ is also invented from scratch by the show’s writing team. From what we know as of episode 1, the book is most likely a part of Greg’s larger, ‘Rooster’ series, which follows the eponymous protagonist across Greg’s wish-fulfillment fantasies put to paper. Given that Greg is partially inspired by Hiaasen, a case can be made for ‘Mai-Tai Murders,’ as well as the larger ‘Rooster’ collection, being a reference to Hiaasen’s novel ‘Bad Monkey.’ Apart from the fact that both titles reference animals, there is also the fact that both are described as beach novels and are likely set in the same place: the Florida Keys.

Many of Hiaasen’s most famous novels find their setting in Florida and come under the beach thriller genre. While this makes capers such as ‘Native Tongue,’ ‘Stormy Weather,’ and ‘Fever Beach’ a potential source of influence for ‘Mai-Tai Murders,’ the closest fit remains ‘Bad Monkey,’ both because of its narrative similarities and the fact that Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are already familiar with the material. ‘Bad Monkey,’ both in its novel and television form, tells the story of Detective Andrew Yancy, who chases after the mystery of a severed arm that is found in the middle of the coastal paradise. Although we are introduced only to an abstract of Greg’s work in ‘Rooster,’ the language and plot are quite reminiscent of Hiaasen’s, yet retain their own fictionalized identity.

