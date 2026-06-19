What Happened to Ruby? Did Kirby Howell-Baptiste Leave Sugar?

John Sugar takes on another case in the second season of Apple TV’s ‘Sugar.’ This time, he has a lot on his plate as he is not only looking for a missing boxer, but also trying to piece together what happened with his friends last season. He admits that all of this might be a bit too much for him and repeatedly thinks about what his dear friend, Ruby, would have said if she were there. Considering how important she was to him and the significant role she played in Season 1, Ruby’s absence is deeply felt in Season 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ruby and the Others Left Earth for Good

One of the major revelations in ‘Sugar’ Season 1 is that the protagonist, his friend Ruby, and everyone else in their organization are aliens. They have come to Earth on a mission that, so far, has been described as observing the human race. Being a private investigator is Sugar’s cover, and Ruby is his handler. She brings him cases to solve and helps him get to the truth by providing technical and logistical support. Apart from this professional connection, she is also Sugar’s confidant and always tries to steer him in the right direction, even if she is not always honest with him.

It eventually turns out that Ruby and the others have kept a secret from John. Their identity as aliens has been found out by certain people. These are very powerful people who have their own criminal activities going on, and when Sugar’s investigation brings him a little too close to them, Ruby is forced to betray her friend. By the end, it becomes clear that the aliens cannot stay on Earth any longer without putting themselves in jeopardy. Rather than going against the people who can very easily have them killed or worse, they find it best to just abandon the mission, leave the planet, and save themselves.

Ruby reveals that she, too, is going to leave soon, and she suggests that Sugar do the same. Despite her advice, she knows that there is too much left unresolved for him, and he will most likely not walk away from it. His sister, Djen, is still missing, and he has found out that Henry is somehow involved. Because Henry is still on Earth, Sugar will not leave until he gets the answers he is looking for. She would have loved to help him, but she could not stay back. So, she packs her bags and takes the next flight out of Earth, having bid goodbye to Sugar with the understanding that they will most likely never see each other again.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Ruby Remains in the Undercurrent of Sugar Season 2

When Ruby and the others decide to leave Earth, they know that this is not something temporary. Once they leave, they can never come back. Or at least, that’s how it is so far. This permanent nature of their departure is what leads Sugar to choose to stay back. His purpose on Earth isn’t over yet, and he cannot leave until he has found the answer to all the questions that haunt him. Ruby understands this, which makes it even more heartbreaking: they both know it might as well be the last time they see each other.

In Season 2, it is confirmed that Ruby did leave after all. She leaves a letter for Sugar, saying she wishes he had left too, but she understands why he chose to stay. She also expresses her concern for his well-being, hoping that he stays well. She takes care of other things as much as she can, even renewing his subscription to American Cinematographer, hoping to ease things for him. This, however, does not change the fact that she is gone for good, and her absence hits Sugar hard every single time.

Ruby is constantly on his mind, especially when he decides to go back to work. He notes how she was the one who brought him clients, and without her, no one really knows him. When he decides to take on Ji Moon’s case, he thinks about how Ruby would have told him that the case is a little on the nose, considering he is looking for his own missing sibling. Despite the distractions, the thought of Ruby and his friends is constantly on his mind. This proves that, even though they may be physically gone, they will not be forgotten, and we will likely hear more about them from Sugar.

Read More: Is Henry Dead? How did He Die? Did Jason Butler Harner Leave Sugar?