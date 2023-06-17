RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3: Where Are They Now?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is an exciting reality show that revolves around drag queen RuPaul Andre Charles’ hunt for the next big drag star. While the show invites contestants from all walks of life, they are pitted against each other in various challenges, which are designed to test their skill, creativity, and technique. Moreover, while each episode usually ends with a single elimination, the final few contestants go head-to-head in the season finale in an effort to be crowned winner. Similarly, season 3 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduced us to several engaging cast members. However, with the cameras now turned away, fans are pretty eager to discover their present whereabouts. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Where Is Venus D-Lite Now?

Also known as Adam Daniel Guerra, Venus D-Lite impressed judges with her performance on the show but was the first to get eliminated. Following his appearance on the show, Adam participated in several other reality shows and also appeared as himself on the 2018 Web Series ‘Hey Qween.’ Besides, while Adam came out as HIV-positive in 2021, he made a shocking accusation in a now-deleted Instagram post the following year when he alleged another Drag Race alum raped him in 2013. Still, at present, Adam appears to reside in California, where he earns a living as a drag performer and calls himself the number one Madonna impersonator.

Where Is Phoenix Now?

Although Phoenix appeared to be a promising contestant, she was eliminated in the second episode in 12th place. Currently, Phoenix resides in Atlanta, Georgia, and has built up a happy life surrounded by her loved ones. Moreover, apart from earning a living as a drag queen, she works as the director of the dance and night club Future Atlanta and also owns her own company, Phoenix Entertainment.

Where Is Mimi Imfurst Now?

Mimi Imfurst, aka Braden Stewart Chapman, became a fan-favorite cast member soon after his introduction, as viewers loved his cheerful personality. However, he was eliminated in 11th place after losing his lip sync battle against India Ferrah. Currently, Mimi Imfurst appears to reside in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he earns a living as a drag queen. Moreover, Mimi has also dipped his toe into other professions, including that of a stand-up comedian, DJ, and recording artist.

Where Is India Ferrah Now?

India Ferrah, aka Shane Richardson, survived her first elimination challenge when she defeated Mimi Imfurst in a lip sync battle. However, she fell short in the following episode and was eliminated in the 10th place. Interestingly, her appearance on the show paved the way for further opportunities as India participated in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,’ season 5 in 2020. Currently, India appears to reside in McAllen, TX, where she works as a designer for the retail brand Ferrah-James Designs and also performs as a drag artist.

Where Is Mariah Now?

Mariah, better known as Mariah Paris Balenciaga, is the drag persona of Elijah A. Kelly. Although Mariah was eliminated in 9th place on season 3 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ she has appeared in several other TV shows, web series, and music videos to date. Moreover, she also released her first EP in 2014, titled ‘Mug 4 Dayz Stone Cold .’ Currently, apart from performing as a drag queen, Mariah designs and sells her own merchandise and has built up a happy life surrounded by her loved ones.

Where Is Stacy Layne Matthews Now?

Although her appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3 propelled Stacy Layne Matthews into the spotlight, she was ultimately eliminated in the 8th place. Still, she made the most of her opportunity and went on to appear in several other TV shows, including ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 4. Interestingly, Stacy hinted at a possible retirement from drag since it was difficult for her to deal with financial and housing issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, reports in 2023 revealed that the drag performer had been admitted to the hospital following a severe health scare. Yet, from the looks of it, Stacy currently seems on the way toward recovery, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

Where Is Delta Work Now?

Delta Work, aka Gabriel A. Villarreal, put up some impressive performances on the show. However, she eventually bowed out in the 7th place after losing a lip sync battle with Manila Luzon. Still, with the show paving the way for a career in entertainment, Delta went on to appear in several other web series, music videos, and reality shows. Moreover, she also released two pretty well-received singles between 2014 and 2015. Besides, readers will be glad to know that Delta received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special in 2018 for her work as a hairstylist on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Currently, Delta appears to reside in California, where she works as a drag performer and hosts several podcasts, including ‘Very That,’ which she co-hosts with Raja, ‘Fierce Rivalries,’ which she co-hosts with Kelsey Padgett, and ‘Very Delta.’

Where Is Shangela Now?

Shangela, aka Shangela Laquifa Wadley or Chantaize Darius Jeremy Pierce inspired and impressed with his performances on the show. However, he was eliminated in episode 11 after losing a lip sync battle with Alexis Mateo. Following his appearance on the show, Shangela went on to have an incredibly successful career in the entertainment industry as an actress and TV personality. In fact, a few of his notable performances include the roles of Jasmine in ‘Kiss Me, Kill Me,’ and Stephen in the ‘Hurricane Bianca’ franchise. On top of it, he has been a part of several reality shows like ‘Toddlers & Tiaras,’ and ‘Dance Moms,’ while readers will be glad to know that he participated in season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Currently, Shangela appears to reside in California, where he earns a living as a TV personality, actor, and drag performer. Besides, in May 2023, the reality TV star was accused of rape, although the court is yet to pass judgment on the lawsuit.

Where Is Carmen Carrera Now?

Carmen Carrera proved to be a promising contestant on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3. However, her efforts fell short in the 12th episode as she was eliminated in the 5th position. While Carmen has appeared in several other TV shows following her stint on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3, she currently works as a TV personality and fashion model. Moreover, apart from being a transgender rights activist, Carmen also functions as the CEO of the marketing agency CC3 Entertainment.

Where Is Yara Sofia Now?

Yara Sofia earned much fame on ”RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3 as she was given the title of Miss Congeniality through public voting. However, she bowed out on episode 13 in the 4th position. While the show helped Yara build a successful career in the entertainment industry, she also dipped her toe in the music industry by releasing her single ‘Jiggle,’ in 2021. Currently, Yara appears to reside in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she has built up a career as a drag artist. Moreover, like Stacy Layne Matthews, Yara also faced a health scare recently, although she claims to be doing much better.

Where Is Alexis Mateo Now?

While Alexis Mateo was one of the finalists on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3, he eventually ended his run in the third position. Following his stint on the show, Alexis went on to appear in several other versions of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ as well as the 2023 Hulu show ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ On top of it, he also participated in and won numerous pageants, including Kentucky All American Goddess 2016, Miss Gay Days 2016, and All American Goddess 2016. However, she currently appears to reside in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she earns a living as a TV star and drag performer.

Where Is Manila Luzon Now?

Although Manila Luzon had an impressive run on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3, she eventually fell short in the final and was eliminated in second place. While the show catapulted Manila into the spotlight, she went on to have a successful career as a music artist and currently has six remix EPs, one studio album, and numerous well-received singles under her belt. On top of it, Manila also appeared in several TV shows and Movies, including ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ ‘Huluween Dragstravaganza’ and ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.’ At present, Manila appears to reside in New York City and is completely focused on furthering her career as a TV personality, singer, and drag performer.

Where Is Raja Now?

Raja, aka Sutan Ibrahim Karim Amrullah or Raja Gemini, impressed everyone with their performance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3 and was eventually crowned the winner. They later went on to have a successful career in the music industry and have appeared in several TV shows, including ‘Painted with Raven’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ On top of it, Raja is also known for their makeup prowess and has worked in the makeup divison for ‘America’s Next Top Model.’ Currently, Raja is happily married to Ryan Turner, and the couple has built up a happy life in California. Moreover, apart from earning a living as a drag performer, Raja also co-hosts the podcast ‘Very That’ with Delta Work.

