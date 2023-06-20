RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4: Where Are They Now?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is an exciting competitive reality show that follows RuPaul Andre Charles as he searches for the next big drag performer in the United States. While the show initially follows a familiar premise of getting together a group of contestants and pitting them against each other in challenges that get increasingly difficult, the elimination process is quite interesting as it involves a lip sync battle. Eventually, the three final contestants face off in the finale before a winner is decided. Season 4 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was pretty interesting, as we got to meet several engaging drag performers. However, with the cameras now behind us, let’s delve into the details and find out where they are at present, shall we?

Where Is Alisa Summers Now?

Although Alisa’s performance on the show was pretty impressive, it eventually fell short of the mark, which led to her elimination in the first episode. At present, Alisa prefers privacy and likes to keep her personal life under wraps. However, from the looks of it, she resides in Tampa, Florida, and earns a living performing drag at various bars and venues.

Where Is Lashauwn Beyond Now?

Although it did not take long for Lashauwn Beyond to become a fan-favorite cast member on the show, she was in danger of elimination at the end of the second episode and was eventually sent home after losing a lip sync battle against The Princess. Currently, Lashauwn resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and apart from earning a living as a drag performer, she is also an expert seamstress.

Where Is The Princess Now?

The Princess survived an elimination scare in the second episode when he had to fight Lashauwn Beyond in a lip sync battle. However, he could not keep up an impeccable performance in episode 3 and had to bow out in the 11th position. At present, The Princess divides his time between the cities of Nashville and Chicago, where he works as a drag performer. Besides, he is employed as a Host, emcee, and Playmate at PlayNashville, and even sells his own merchandise on the side.

Where Is Madame LaQueer Now?

Madame LaQueer impressed the judges and audience alike with her performance on season 4 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Yet, she lost in a lip sync battle against Milan in episode 4 and had to bow out in the 10th position. At present, Madame LaQueer appears to reside in Orange, California, where she has built up a remarkable reputation as a drag performer. Additionally, she is an LGBTQ+ activist, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

Where Is Milan Now?

Although Milan, aka Dwayne Cooper, defeated Madame LaQueer in a lip sync battle in episode 4, the judges decided that his performance was lacking and subsequently eliminated him in the 9th place. Interestingly, apart from being a drag performer, Milan is heavily involved with theatre and is a part of the Broadway casts for Sweeney Todd, Hairspray, and Motown. On top of it, he is one of the founding members of the band, The Doo Wop Project, and currently appears to reside in New York City.

Where Is Jiggly Caliente Now?

Jiggly Caliente, aka Bianca Castro, had a pretty impressive run on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4. Yet, she eventually faltered in episode 7 and was eliminated in the eighth place. Interestingly, her appearance on the show paved the way for a successful career in entertainment as Jiggly has been a part of several productions, including the 2016 TV show ‘Search Party’ and the 2018 TV show ‘Pose.’ On top of it, the drag queen, who came out as a transgender in 2016, is also pretty famous in the music industry and has an album and several well-received singles under her belt. Nevertheless, Jiggly currently appears to reside in New York City, and she even came on as a judge in the 2020 TV show ‘Drag Race Philippines.’

Where Is William Now?

William, aka Willam Belli, appeared to be a promising contestant on the show. However, fate had other plans, as he was disqualified in the Frenemies challenge. Following her stint on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4, William went on to be a part of several major movie and TV productions, with a notable few being ‘Hurricane Bianca,’ ‘A Star is Born,’ ‘Hit the Floor,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ On top of it, he even has a pretty expansive discography with three albums and numerous other singles to his name. At present, William appears to reside in Los Angeles, where he owns and operates his beauty brand, Suck Less Face and Body. Moreover, he even authored the book ‘Suck Less: Where There’s a Willam, There’s a Way,’ and we wish him the best for the future.

Where Is DiDa Ritz Now?

DiDa Ritz wowed most with her performances on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4. Yet, she fell short in the 9th episode and was eliminated after losing a lip sync battle against Latrice Royale. Once eliminated, DiDa went on to explore a career in the entertainment industry and appeared in several other TV shows. However, at present, she seemingly resides in Chicago, Illinois, where she earns a living as a drag performer.

Where Is Kenya Michaels Now?

Kenya Michaels was a force to be reckoned with on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4, although she was eliminated in the 5th position on episode 10. While Kenya has publicly come out as a trans woman since competing on the show, she currently divides her time between the United States and her native country of Puerto Rico. Moreover, apart from earning a living as a drag queen, Kenya holds the position of CEO at Peluka Lab, where she contributes to the fashion styling and wig design departments.

Where Is Latrice Royale Now?

Although Latrice Royale finished her journey on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4 in the 4th position, the show helped her find much success in the entertainment industry. While Latrice has since appeared in several other movies and shows, including the 2023 Hulu show ‘Drag Me to Dinner,’ she even has three musical albums and several other singles to her name. Moreover, readers will be glad to know that Latrice even dipped her toe in theatre, as she played the role of Summer Raines in a 2020 production of ‘Death Drop.’ Currently, Latrice seems to reside in Florida, where she works as a TV Personality, actor, and drag performer.

Where Is Phi Phi O’Hara Now?

Phi Phi O’Hara, aka Jaremi Lee Carey, put on a remarkable performance in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4, but he had to exit the competition in third place. Subsequently, Jaremi went on to appear in several other TV shows, and he even released his album ‘Fever Heart’ in 2016. Furthermore, Jaremi also explored the realms of theatre and was involved in a 2016 production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ and a 2019 production of ‘Femlins.’ Currently, he resides in Chicago, where he works as a makeup artist and drag performer.

Where Is Chad Michaels Now?

Chad Michael Storbeck, better known as Chad Michaels, stormed his way into the final three only to be eliminated in second place. Still, in the years following the show, Chad built up a remarkable reputation in the entertainment industry through his appearances in several movies and TV shows. Moreover, while Chad currently resides in California, he performs with the Dreamgirls Revue in San Diego and considers himself to be one of the best Cher impersonators.

Where Is Sharon Needles Now?

Sharon Needles, aka Aaron Robert Coady, took the competition by storm and was judged to be the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 4. While Sharon did appear in several TV shows after being crowned the winner, she sought to make it big in the music industry and currently has four studio albums to her name, the last of which released in July 2022. Furthermore, she is also credited for the EP ‘Spoopy,’ while her singles have been received quite positively worldwide. Currently, Sharon resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she earns a living as a singer and a drag artist.

