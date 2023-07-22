Rus Yusupov’s Net Worth: How Rich is the HQ Trivia Co-Founder?

Described in CNN Films/HBO Max’s ‘Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia,’ as a true tech designer-entrepreneur with a flare that matches his skills, Rus Yusupov has indeed achieved a lot in life. In fact, he has been at the forefront of not one, not two, but three incredible organizations that have essentially revolutionized the way we consume content online and view the world as a whole. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him — with a particular focus on his overall background, his career trajectory, as well as his net worth as of writing — we’ve got the details for you.

How Did Rus Yusupov Earn His Money?

Although not much regarding Rus’ early years or upbringing is publicly available, we do know the New York native was quite young when he first developed a passion for tech and high design. It thus comes as no surprise his focus was primarily on Fine-Studio Arts even while attending the special Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School from 1999 to 2002, only for it to continue into college. He actually enrolled in the private School of Visual Arts right in this city to pursue a Graphic Arts degree, from where he reportedly graduated with full credits precisely four years later in 2006.

Yet the truth is Rus had kickstarted his career in 2002 itself by joining the product advertising-branding agency Ultra 16 as an Interaction Designer — a post he held until around his graduation. Then came his four-month stint at the digital services firm Tender Creative in the same standing, followed by a year and eight months at SapientRazorfish Consultancy as a Product Designer. The global advertising business R/GA plus Blockbuster Digital Innovation Group were also two companies he proudly served for as Senior Product Designer, that is, until he moved on in 2009.

Rus actually evolved into the founder of Commercial Pop in 2009, a tech enterprise he operated alongside his 2006-launched digital tech, design, branding, and advertising startup Big Human. But alas, the former seemingly shut its doors for good in 2011 while he’d already expanded his wings to work as an Adjunct Instructor at the New York University School of Professional Studies. It was during this period that the tech savant met Colin Kroll and Dom Hofmann as colleagues on a project, leading them to somehow create the 6-second video app Vine together in 2012.